Ondas Networks To Present Its Mission-Critical Wireless Solution at AREMA & Railway Interchange 2019 Conference

Ondas Networks will highlight the value of its private, wireless data solution for secure and reliable rail connectivity

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondas Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: ONDS), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. , a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, today announced that it will present its innovative wireless solution for signaling and wayside monitoring at the AREMA & Railway Interchange Conference on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:30AM CT.



The presentation will provide an overview of the IEEE 802.16s wireless standard for mission-critical rail communications. It will also highlight Ondas Networks’ capability to leverage existing underutilized rail frequencies to create a high-speed data pipe for advanced rail diagnostics from wayside detectors, on-train sensors, signals and other devices. Ondas Networks’ technical rail team, which includes Henry McCreary, Kathy Nelson and Robert Burchard, will detail recent case studies showing the use of this standard and the Company’s technology for wayside and mobile connectivity.

“As security and efficiency requirements increase, the rail industry is struggling to meet these new demands with once-sufficient narrowband radio frequency channels,” said Kathy Nelson. “Through our presentation at AREMA & Railway Interchange, Ondas Networks aims to help rail industry stakeholders understand how they can use existing narrow-channel spectrum and standards-based technologies, including Ondas Networks’ FullMAX technology platform – built to the IEEE 802.16s standard, to support larger amounts of data, meet bandwidth requirements and maintain network security, availability and reliability.”

The American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA) Annual Conference, held in conjunction with Railway Interchange, allows railway industry members to network and exchange knowledge and technical expertise. AREMA 2019 will take place from September 22-25, 2019 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In addition to its technical session, Ondas Networks will be exhibiting at booth #4657 at the Railway Interchange 2019 show. To arrange a meeting with a member of the Ondas Networks team, please email inquiries@ondas.com .

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets. The Company designs and manufactures its multi-patented, Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform for Mission Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications. Ondas Networks’ customer end markets include utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications that require secure communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company's SDR technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks’ SDR technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, visit www.ondas.com, www.otcmarkets.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risks discussed under the heading “RISK FACTORS” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 19, 2019, and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Kate Caruso-Sharpe

kate.caruso-sharpe@ondas.com

888.350.9994 Ext. 22



