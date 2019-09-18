VERB Adds ZYIA Active to Its Growing CRM Client Roster

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB; VERBW) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing applications and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, announced today that ZYIA Active (“ZYIA” ) a Utah-based active lifestyle brand, has entered into an agreement to adopt VERB’s interactive video-based CRM and sales growth mobile app.



ZYIA Active is an active lifestyle brand whose mission is to inspire and uplift the lives of their customers and representatives through products that make activity a fun, essential part of life. ZYIA culture is about friends and family embracing activity with excitement, vigor and delight.

VERB will provide ZYIA a custom-branded version of its popular interactive video-based sales and marketing CRM in accordance with its SaaS per-user subscription pricing model. The VERB app is expected to be a core business builder for ZYIA representatives to facilitate sales, content sharing, party planning and invitations.

ZYIA Founder and CEO Erin Bradley commented, “The launch of this app is a first for ZYIA and is driven by our belief that incorporating friends and family makes pushing your body and mind not only easier, but more fun. We feel VERB’s app and its many sharing features will reinforce these beliefs and we are excited to partner with them as we take this next step in our growth.”

Nick Hogan, Chief Revenue Officer for VERB, remarked, "ZYIA Active is an innovative, fast growing company and we are excited to add them to our expanding portfolio of clients around the world and across a variety of industries that have selected VERB’s industry-leading CRM technology to help reach new customers and grow their businesses.”

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management (“CRM”) sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit: www.myverb.com .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

Please address media inquiries to: info@myverb.com

855.250.2300, extension 7

Please address investor inquiries to: investors@myverb.com

855.250.2300, extension 2



