Avanan Email Security Granted US Patent

The Future of Email Security: Unique Approach Allows Pre-Delivery Prevention of Phishing in Cloud Email and Collaboration Suites

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avanan, the leading security solution for cloud-based email and collaboration suites, today announced it has been granted a U.S. Patent for its API-based inline security threat prevention capability. This cloud-to-cloud approach shields email, file-sharing, and instant messaging from phishing, malware, data leakage, and other advanced threats.



Avanan leverages its patented technology to scan inbound, outbound, and internal email. The solution integrates with built-in security and blocks phishing, malware, data loss, and insider threats. This approach allows the platform to take action before malicious content reaches user inboxes and before sensitive data leaks.

The rapid adoption of cloud-based email requires security with better visibility and simpler deployment. While multiple vendors have started to leverage API integration, Avanan is the only one that does so in the line of email traffic, a unique method now supported by this patent. This capability differentiates its architecture from other Cloud Email Security Supplements (CESS).

“Customers who move to cloud-based solutions expect architectures that connect cloud-to-cloud, enabling more visibility, better security and faster, more flexible deployment,” said Gil Friedrich, Avanan CEO and founder. “To replace legacy email solutions, clients require protection that blocks security threats before they reach the end-user, before damage can be done. This is what our patented technology does.”

The company said it has surpassed 1,000 clients, representing 500% growth over the past 12 months, and has so far licensed its patented technology to three major security vendors, who offer it as an OEM solution with their own branding.

“We have been licensing the Avanan technology since the beginning of 2019 as a solution for our clients who require advanced email security,” said Brian Laing, senior vice president of corporate development and strategic alliances at Lastline, Inc. an Avanan Premier Partner. “Avanan is ahead of the curve; in three to five years, most organizations will use the API method to protect all communications in-line, making legacy architectures outdated.”

US Patent # 10,372,931 was granted to the company on August 6th, taking effect from the original priority date of December 27, 2015. Full details on the Avanan platform can be found at www.avanan.com/security .

About Avanan

Avanan catches the advanced attacks that evade default and advanced security tools. Its invisible, multi-layer security enables full-suite protection for cloud collaboration solutions such as Office 365™, G-Suite™, and Slack™. The platform deploys in one click via API to prevent Business Email Compromise and block phishing, malware, data leakage, account takeover, and shadow IT across the enterprise. Avanan replaces the need for multiple tools to secure the entire cloud collaboration suite, with a patented solution that goes far beyond any other Cloud Email Security Supplement.

