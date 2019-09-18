There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,723 in the last 365 days.

TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable October 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at September 30, 2019.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.38 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $12.53.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.     

Distribution Details

Class A Share (XTD)     $0.05000
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A)     $0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date:       September 27, 2019
Record Date:       September 30, 2019
Payable Date:       October 10, 2019
 

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372		  

Local: 416-304-4443		  

www.tdbsplit.com 		 

info@quadravest.com

