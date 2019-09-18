M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable October 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at September 30, 2019.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details

Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $ 0.03125 Ex-Dividend Date: September 27, 2019 Record Date: September 30, 2019 Payable Date: October 10, 2019

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.m-split.com

info@quadravest.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.