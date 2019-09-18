Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04375 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable October 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at September 30, 2019.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $12.80 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.76 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.56.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.





Distribution Details



Class A Share (DF) $0.10000 Preferred Share (DF.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: September 27, 2019 Record Date: September 30, 2019 Payable Date: October 10, 2019





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372





Local: 416-304-4443





www.dividend15.com





info@quadravest.com



