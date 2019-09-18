IgnitionOne Receives Top Recognition in 2019 Relevancy Ring CDP Buyer’s Guide

IgnitionOne awarded for overall value and client satisfaction amongst eight leading vendors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IgnitionOne, a global marketing technology and services leader, has earned the Gold Award for Account Management in The Relevancy Group’s report, The Relevancy Ring: CDP Buyer’s Guide 2019. IgnitionOne earned top recognition for customer service and client satisfaction and also received two Silver Awards in the Technical and Customer Support and Overall Value categories.

The Relevancy Group surveyed more than 400 marketing executives across the financial, media and publishing, retail/e-commerce, travel/hospitality, and tech sectors, and evaluated eight CDP vendors based on customer surveys, vendor questionnaires, and product demonstrations. The report details the hurdles that marketers face, desirable CDP vendor features, and an in-depth analysis of these eight vendors.

"Based on first-hand accounts, IgnitionOne's clients have cited the evolution of the company's proprietary Customer Intelligence Platform, along with top tier client service for the boost in results," said Nicholas Einstein, Chief Research Officer at The Relevancy Group. "Leveraging the platform's 360-degree insight into their customer base, IgnitionOne's clients have been able to implement more efficient and streamlined strategies and processes to achieve a higher ROI.”

The IgnitionOne Customer Intelligence Platform enables marketers to find, value, and engage their best customers across marketing channels – including IgnitionOne’s natively supported channels such as Display and Website Personalization, as well as through robust integrations with other marketing technology providers. With a focus on capturing real-time signals to determine customers’ products of interest and lifecycle stage, IgnitionOne powers maximized results by helping marketers reach their most valuable customers at key moments of consideration with personalized omnichannel messaging.

“We know identifying the right vendor for a business's specific needs can be a difficult process,” said Will Margiloff, CEO of IgnitionOne. “Our team is dedicated to helping marketers reach their business goals by not only guiding them through the complexities of the marketing and advertising technology landscape but ensuring we’re providing a deep level of Customer Intelligence and the proper tools needed to engage. To be one of the only recipients in this year’s CDP Buyer’s Guide for Overall Value is an absolute honor and speaks volumes to our commitment to the ever-evolving industry.”

About IgnitionOne

IgnitionOne’s leading Customer Intelligence Platform enables marketers to find, value and engage their best customers in order to maximize digital marketing results. IgnitionOne’s technology provides real-time, actionable insights for smarter marketing decisions and omnichannel engagement. IgnitionOne is one of the largest independent marketing technology companies in the world, currently scoring over 600 million users monthly in 75 countries and powering more than $60 billion in revenue each year for leading brands including Samsung, General Motors, Dollar General, Lenovo, Wyndham, and Lumber Liquidators.

For more information, please visit http://www.ignitionone.com or follow the company on Twitter @ignitionone.

About The Relevancy Group

The Relevancy Group (TRG) combines original and thought-provoking market research with unrivaled advisory services to help buyers and sellers alike to compete more effectively within the broader online economy. TRG works with the largest vendors and brands as well as early stage companies, helping them to generate leads and develop a market presence. TRG produces dozens of surveys, research reports and webinars annually as well as publishes the digital magazine for marketers by marketers The Marketer Quarterly.

