CloudGenix Enables Cloud-Delivered Regional Offices for CAPTRUST

/EIN News/ -- Cloud-delivered regional office strategy includes Autonomous SD-WAN, best-of-breed cloud-security and Zero-trust architecture, while achieving 52% WAN cost savings



SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix, the category leader in enterprise SD-WAN, today announced its partnership with CAPTRUST Financial Advisors to reduce WAN costs by 52%, eliminate the need for carrier hardware at the remote office, and deliver remote office WAN, security and voice infrastructure from the cloud. CAPTRUST, with $340 Billion in client assets under advisement, is one of the nation’s leading independent wealth management and retirement plan advisory firms. The cloud-delivered regional (branch) office powered by CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN and CloudBlades delivers the agility, resiliency and rich services demanded by CAPTRUST’s customers.

At regional offices distributed across the United States, CAPTRUST’s financial advisors provide investment advisory services to institutional customers, foundations and endowments, and wealth planning services to high net-worth individuals and professional athletes. Providing a high-quality customer experience at the regional office is integral to CAPTRUST’s business. Hence the IT team is focused on delivering rich applications, resilient network infrastructure, and pervasive security. In addition, the team is challenged with keeping up with the company’s fast-paced organic growth and acquisitions, which requires integration of newly acquired organizations quickly and painlessly. Any WAN infrastructure outage is not only frustrating to employees but can directly impact customers and the business.

CAPTRUST Chief Technology Officer Jon Meyer recognized the need to modernize regional office connectivity. “We needed a solution for our regional offices that could deliver a highly resilient WAN, eliminate our dependency on MPLS, and deliver best-of-breed security and voice from the cloud. We needed to set the architectural foundations for zero trust and secure cloud adoption. To extend CAPTRUST’s three decades of leadership, we needed to re-invent our remote offices using the cloud-delivered branch model from CloudGenix.”

CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN uses global intelligence to deliver performance and security SLAs for all applications over any WAN-type. By providing app-policies aligned to business intent, direct access to multi-cloud and dev-ops frameworks, the Autonomous WAN delivers significant productivity gains and cost-savings compared to gen-1 SD-WAN alternatives.

In the CAPTRUST regional offices, employees rely on performance-sensitive applications to initiate trades for clients as well as mission critical applications for market research, email and company-wide live webcasts. Voice call quality is important to employees and customers. “The regional offices are where our business meets the customer. This makes resilience and uptime in the branch critical. We have improved availability and performance of all our business applications and have reduced the need for manual trouble-shooting by over 90% with the auto-correcting capabilities of CloudGenix SD-WAN,” said Meyer.

Having established the foundation with CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN, Meyer and team turned their attention to enabling cloud-delivered security aiming to deliver a zero-trust model. CAPTRUST wanted the flexibility to choose a best-of-breed security product while avoiding the need for additional hardware at the remote office. This is where the CloudGenix CloudBlades platform that leverages the CloudGenix SD-WAN footprint provides a powerful solution for CAPTRUST. CloudBlades enables the secure delivery of best-of-breed infrastructure services to the branch from the cloud. Infrastructure services including network, security, voice, cloud backbone integration, and operational tools can be provisioned as cloud-services.

According to Meyer, “In the past, IT would have to compromise between deploying best-of-breed products vs. increasing the number hardware devices required in the regional offices. With CloudBlades, we can deploy cloud-based security solutions while getting the same impact as if that security solution were physically deployed in the remote office. Additionally, CloudGenix has a native zone-based firewall that combined with cloud-security provides a defense in depth model. The cloud-delivered branch architecture is also a foundational building block for a Zero-trust model. Simply put, the CloudGenix CloudBlades platform is a game-changer.”

In CloudGenix, Meyer and his team found a partner that is committed to the success of IT and delivering business value. “We value people and relationships above all else. The culture and partnership we have with CloudGenix positions us for mutual success,” said Meyer.

Connect with CloudGenix

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

CloudGenix Blog

About CAPTRUST Financial Advisors

CAPTRUST Financial Advisors is an independent, employee-owned firm that provides investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, endowments and foundations, and comprehensive wealth planning services to executives and high-net-worth individuals. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the firm represents more than $340 billion in client assets from its offices located across the U.S.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix makes the cloud-delivered branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WANTM and the CloudBladesTM platform. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

Press inquiries:

Jin Woo

280blue, Inc.

jin@280blue.com

(510) 691-8862



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.