DISQO Appoints Jean-Philippe Durrios as CFO & COO

Rapidly growing consumer insights platform prepares for accelerated expansion

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading consumer insights platform DISQO today announced the appointment of Jean-Philippe Durrios as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), as the company prepares for accelerated growth.



Based in the company’s Los Angeles headquarters, Durrios will partner with the executive leadership team to spearhead DISQO’s trajectory of rapid growth in the coming years. Leading finance and operations, he will execute on the goals that will create maximum value for our customers and shareholders.

“I am honored to join DISQO’s talented team at such an exciting time,” Durrios said. “As the world becomes more data-driven, it’s more critical than ever to provide quality data and solutions for insights professionals and marketers. We’re building a truly differentiated consumer insights platform, which connects consumer attitudes and behaviors to deliver unprecedented insights that are transforming the market research industry.”

Bringing twenty years of global experience to the role, Durrios has contributed to the strategic, financial and operational success of numerous high growth tech companies. Most recently, he served as VP of Strategic Finance & Operations at ServiceTitan, generating superior business growth, operational scale, and enterprise value. He also held positions as SVP of Global Operations at MarketShare and VP of International Marketing Services at Neustar. Earlier in his career, Durrios was a Business Manager for Yahoo, during which he supported the Search Marketing division’s rapid expansion to over 20 countries.

“Durrios has a proven track record of leading the strategic execution of finance and operations in high growth tech companies. He brings both industry knowledge and expertise in growing a business to DISQO at a pivotal time for our company,” said Armen Adjemian, CEO and Co-Founder of DISQO. “His leadership will be crucial to DISQO as we continue to build on the success we’ve had in driving innovation for the market research industry and empowering our clients with best-in-class solutions.”

To learn more about DISQO, please visit https://www.disqo.com/ .

About DISQO

DISQO is a consumer-first insights platform that delivers unprecedented data and analytics to the market research industry. The company powers insights professionals and marketers with automated solutions that drive consumer research and improve ad effectiveness. Today, DISQO delivers an accurate and complete view of the consumer via technology built on the foundation of the largest first-party research audience. By engaging consumers who choose to share their attitudes and behaviors, DISQO captures the highest quality data, empowering its clients to make confident decisions. Founded in 2015, DISQO is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has over 110 employees.

