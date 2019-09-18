Deep Brain Stimulation for Treatment-Resistant Depression: A Progress Report - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free interactive webinar on “Deep Brain Stimulation for Treatment-Resistant Depression: A Progress Report” on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 2pm to 3pm ET. Helen Mayberg, M.D., Senior Faculty Neurosurgery, Neurology, Neuroscience, and Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will be the presenter.

It is now almost 15 years since researchers first used a method called Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) to treat major depression that has not responded to conventional therapies. Subsequently, follow-up studies have made steady progress, both technically, in terms of how the treatment is targeted in the brain, as well as in identifying which patients are most likely to benefit. Close monitoring of patients has improved our ability to understand effects of DBS over the long-term, and to link these with changes at the level of neural circuits. This work brings us ever closer to a more comprehensive understanding of illness and recovery. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/octoberwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,900 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in our research grants. Our operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants.

For more information: The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

Attachment

Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255 mmanners@mannersdotson.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.