American BriVision Issues Corrective Press Release on Strategic Collaboration with BioLite Japan

/EIN News/ -- Fremont, CA, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American BriVision (Holding) Corporation (OTCQB: ABVC ) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, today announced that the press release issued on September 5, 2019 regarding a collaboration and license agreement with BioLite Japan was issued in error because the Company has not entered into a collaboration and license agreement with BioLite Japan as of the date of this press release. Although the Company has been in discussions with BioLite Japan with respect to the collaboration possibility, no agreement has been entered into and there cannot be any assurance that the Company and BioLite Japan will enter into any agreement.



American BriVision is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center) and then out-licensing the products to international pharmaceutical companies for pivotal Phase III studies and, eventually, generating global sales. The company has an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

