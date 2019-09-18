Indico and UiPath Partner to Solve Unstructured Content Challenges

Indico brings cognitive abilities to document-based workflows for UiPath users

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico , a provider of enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation, today announced a new strategic partnership with UiPath , the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company. The collaboration targets the challenge of automating workflows that involve large amounts of unstructured content; e.g., all the documents, emails, text, and images that make up over 80% of the data in most enterprises.

Unlike traditional approaches to unstructured content that generally involve some combination of OCR templates, rules, regex, or taxonomies, Indico’s breakthrough approach uses Transfer Learning to build custom models known as “docbots” which can be trained on fewer than 200 examples. These docbots are able to perform custom classification, extraction and transformation tasks on unstructured content to help customers automate critical business functions in conjunction with UiPath’s industry-leading RPA solution.

“UiPath has transformed the ability of enterprises to automate critical business processes and gain dramatic efficiencies as a result,” said Tom Wilde, CEO of Indico. “The next wave of automation involves the ability to understand and make automated decisions about unstructured content in the enterprise. Working with UiPath, we are providing users with the ability to bring those same time and cost savings to critical business processes that are dependent on content such as text, images, documents and emails, which has been very difficult to automate.”

“We’re excited to have Indico as part of the UiPath certified technology partner ecosystem,” said Dave Marcus, Vice President of Strategic Product Technology Alliances at UiPath. “The Indico AI-based software offers significant value to our customers looking to gain more insight and intelligence from their unstructured content so that they can action this information through automation. We have already worked together in various co-selling engagements.”

As a certified UiPath partner, Indico is now available to users on UiPath Go . Documents and other unstructured content can be automatically routed to Indico where it is translated into structured content and returned to UiPath for execution of business rules downstream. The integration is accessed through a REST API and deployed within customers’ existing infrastructure. Sample use cases include business processes involving contract analytics, audit planning and reporting, RFP analysis and composition, sales opportunity workflow automation, customer support analysis and automation, appraisal and claims analysis.

Indico will also participate at UiPath Forward III , October 15-16 in Las Vegas, the industry’s largest global gathering of RPA practitioners.

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the “automation first” era – championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration, and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company’s enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience, and employee job satisfaction.

Recently named by Comparably as the 6th happiest place to work and the 11th best company culture among large businesses , UiPath is one of the fastest-growing and highest-valued AI enterprise software companies worldwide.

About Indico

Indico is the leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions. We help organizations turn process into profit by enabling them to automate manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows users to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional rule-based techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to deploy AI to unstructured content challenges more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. For more information, visit https://indico.io/ .

