aTyr Pharma to Participate in September Conferences

Management will be participating in the Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma and Rare Disease Companies, which is being held September 23-24 in New York. Management will host 1x1 meetings on Monday, September 23.

Management will also be presenting a company update at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference, which is being held Tuesday, September 24 in New York. Management is scheduled to present at 8:30-8:55am ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes. aTyr is focused on the therapeutic translation of the Resokine pathway, comprised of extracellular proteins derived from the histidyl tRNA synthetase gene family. ATYR1923 is a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases and other immune-mediated diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

