ALR Technologies to Integrate with CGM Platforms

ALRT’s comprehensive diabetes management system will soon integrate with existing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices to drive improved patient outcomes

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALR Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK: ALRT) ALRT Diabetes Solution is adding support for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems to the ALRT diabetes management platform. There are currently three commercially available CGM devices: the Dexcom G6® (Dexcom, Inc.), the Freestyle Libre (Abbott Laboratories), and the Guardian™ Connect (Medtronic, Inc.).



CGM has become the standard of care for patients with type 1 diabetes and is quickly gaining favor with type 2 patients who use insulin. The first CGM device for patient use, the Dexcom G4®, was approved by the FDA in January, 2015. The CGM market has grown exponentially every year since, with new products and manufacturers in the pipeline. LifeScan, the maker of OneTouch® blood glucose monitoring systems, will soon release their CGM product. Medicare is expected to cover CGM devices beginning in 2020.

ALRT Diabetes Solution is an FDA-cleared, HIPAA-compliant, remote diabetes patient management system that leverages blood glucose data patterns to improve diabetes outcomes. The system includes patent pending predictive A1C and FDA cleared insulin dose adjustment features to assist healthcare providers to manage patients who use insulin therapy.CGM integration will extend the ALRT Diabetes Solution to all diabetes patients, regardless of their chosen method for blood glucose monitoring. Wide scale use of the ALRT system will drive improved clinical outcomes delivered by primary care providers, dramatically reducing diabetes complication rates and healthcare delivery costs.

About ALR Technologies Inc.

ALR Technologies is a medical device company that developed the ALRT Diabetes Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care that includes: an FDA-cleared and HIPAA compliant diabetes management system that collects data directly from blood glucose meters; a patent pending Predicative A1C to track treatment success between lab reports; FDA-cleared Insulin Dosing Adjustment that suggests insulin dosing changes per evidence based guidelines to optimize drug therapy; and, performance tracking to ensure best practices are followed. Currently, the Company is focused on diabetes and will expand its services to cover other chronic diseases anchored on verifiable data. More information about ALR Technologies, Inc. can be found at www.alrt.com.

Contact: Ken Robulak: 727.736.3838 email: info@alrt.com

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to ALR Technologies' business, and these statements reflect the current views of ALR Technologies with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. When used, the words "estimate", "expect", "anticipate", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ALR Technologies and its products to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further management discussions of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's quarterly filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.