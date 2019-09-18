MDBriefCase Group Announces New Expert Advisors and Transforms its Online Learning Platform

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDBriefCase Group Inc. (“MDBC” or the “Company”), a global leader in e-learning products and services that aims to accelerate better decision-making in healthcare, announced collaborations with two expert advisors, Dr. David Strain, Senior Clinical Lecturer at the University of Exeter (London, UK), and Dr. Mohamed Farghaly, Associate Professor at Dubai Medical College (Dubai, UAE). These collaborations will continue to support MDBC’s foothold as one of the foremost online, continuing professional development providers across Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East.



These exciting new collaborations come at a transformational time in the Company’s history as a global leader in online medical education, as they coincide with the launch of MDBC’s enhanced digital presence including a new learning platform that applies cutting-edge instructional design to all of MDBC’s global products and services.

“The opportunity to work with Drs. Strain and Farghaly as expert advisors to the Company provides MDBriefCase with access to highly-respected thought leaders with deep clinical and industry insights,” says Jason Flowerday, CEO of MDBC. “Our entry, and the acceleration of MDBC’s world-class online medical education, into the UK, Europe and the Middle East is an organizational priority that will be significantly enhanced by collaborations with these renowned experts. The timely launch of our transformational digital learning platform with its enhanced products and services further supports the Company’s priority to surpass the needs of our members and sponsors.”

For more information on MDBriefCase Group Inc., please visit www.mdbriefcase.com .

About Dr. David Strain

Dr. David Strain, MB, ChB, BSc (Hons) MD, FRCP is the clinical lead in the Diabetes and Vascular Research Centre, University of Exeter Medical School in the UK, as well as the academic lead in the Department of Healthcare for older people at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital and chairs the British Medical Association’s Academic Staff Committee. He has an ongoing focus on ensuring the right patient receives the right medication. This includes projects exploring the mechanisms of benefit of different agents for the treatment of diabetes, stroke and cardiovascular disease. He has performed some of the health economic analyses that have informed NICE guidelines and contributed to the parliamentary review of how medicines are reviewed and commissioned in the National Health Service.

He was lead author on the UK guidance for the assessment and management of older adults with diabetes and frailty, that has recently led to a change in the primary care contract in the UK, and senior author on the UK position statement for the management of cardiovascular disease in people with diabetes. He is currently developing the tools for risk assessment and prognosis after stroke. Clinically, he runs a community clinic for older adults with diabetes and vascular disease and works in one of the largest hyperacute stroke units in the UK.

About Dr. Mohamed Farghaly

Dr. Mohamed Farghaly, FRCGP(UK), MRCGP, DMSc (UK), DIH(Ireland), MBCHB (ALEX)

Is an Associate Professor at Dubai Medical College, Consultant at Dubai Health Insurance Corporation (DHIC), Head of the Insurance Medical Regulation and a Tutor at Cardiff University, UK. Dr. Farghaly is also the Head of Scientific Committee FM(EMS), member of UAE National Diabetes Technical Committee, member of UAE National Diabetes Guideline Committee, member of UAE National Cancer and HCV committees, Member of DHA Diabetic Board, accredited trainer in Family Medicine by the Royal College of General Practitioners in the United Kingdom, and accredited examiner for MRCGP (INT) WONCA EMR General Secretary.

About MDBriefCase Group Inc.

MDBriefCase Group Inc. specializes in developing online, accredited continuing professional development for healthcare professionals. The Company engages prestigious regional and international medical associations and accreditation partners to develop innovative educational programs that reflect the local experiences of healthcare professionals around the world. Its programs, supported by educational grants from the pharmaceutical industry, governments, world-class hospitals and not-for-profit organizations, are peer-reviewed by clinical specialists to ensure balance and applicability to latest clinical practices around the world. Over 250,000 healthcare professionals across more than 20 countries have free access to MDBC programs reflecting the latest evidence-based information and guidelines to improve local patient care. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.mdbriefcasegroup.com .

For further information: Media Contact: Angela Dosis, VP Operations MDBriefCase Group Inc., T: 416-488-5500 x245, E: adosis@mdbriefcase.com .



