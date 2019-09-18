ControlScan and Cybersecurity Insiders Release New Managed Detection and Response Research Report

Business leaders share their current cybersecurity challenges, as well as drivers for procuring managed security services to effectively address today’s advanced threats

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2019 -- ControlScan , a leader in managed security services specializing in compliance, detection and response, has collaborated with Cybersecurity Insiders to produce an all-new industry research report. The 2019 Managed Detection and Response Report reveals current security program challenges and illustrates why and how organizations outsource for managed detection and response (MDR) as well as advanced endpoint security.



According to the report, more than half (53%) of businesses surveyed are managing their security programs entirely in-house. Of these, 41% said “speed of incident response issues” are a key business challenge. Moreover, this same group of respondents indicated they had not experienced a security incident in the past 12 months (as opposed to 23% for the entire survey sample), and, therefore, were potentially unaware of any past occurrences and/or active security threats.

“For most businesses, staying on top of today’s advanced security threats is a significant undertaking,” said Tom Callahan, director of MDR Operations, ControlScan. “We commissioned this research to better understand how companies are acknowledging and addressing these challenges.”

Altogether, survey respondents selected the following as their top three security operations challenges:

Cybersecurity skills shortage in-house (58%);

Cost and complexity of building in-house (49%); and

Lack of 24x7 security coverage (37%).

“Many businesses are just beginning to learn about managed detection and response services,” said Holger Schulze, CEO and founder of Cybersecurity Insiders. “MDR delivers value to the small and medium enterprise in particular, because internal resource constraints often limit their ability to spot and react to network intruders.”

About the Survey

The 2019 Managed Detection and Response Report is based on the results of a comprehensive online survey of 385 IT and cybersecurity professionals conducted in July and August of 2019. The survey’s respondents range from technical executives to senior managers and IT security practitioners, across the spectrum of company sizes and industries, representing a balanced cross-section of organizations.

About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts, 24x7 managed detection and response, advanced endpoint protection, managed UTM firewall services, ASV vulnerability scanning, QSA and HIPAA assessments, security penetration testing, PCI compliance programs and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com .

About Cybersecurity Insiders

Cybersecurity Insiders is an online community of information security professionals to provide a comprehensive, one-stop source for everything related to cybersecurity – connecting people, opportunity, and ideas. For more information visit Cybersecurity-Insiders.com .

