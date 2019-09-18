MTrac to Showcase Closed-Loop Payment Platform for Cannabis to State Legislators

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Payout Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that following the launch of their West Coast Government Relations initiative, the MTrac team has secured meetings with some of the top legislative stakeholders in California, Nevada, Washington and Arizona.



Over the next several weeks representatives from MTrac’s legal and compliance teams and key company executives will attend upwards of 25 meetings with, among others, Legislative aids, directors, office of the state treasurer representatives, chiefs of staff, assembly committees, representatives of the tax policy bureaus, and other key offices within the state that play an integral role in implementing state cannabis regulatory policy objectives.

The goal of this initiative is to offer the states a fully compliant, transparent and secure payment system they can use to both regulate and tax their rapidly expanding Cannabis industries. Several states, Nevada and Arizona among them, are actively seeking a closed-loop payment platform to solve the cash problem in their own legal cannabis industries, and the Company believes MTrac to be an ideal fit. The MTrac payment platform boasts some distinct competitive advantages over other options, not the least of which is the ability to use traditional PIN/Debit hardware that does not require preloading a gift card or an app. MTrac also boasts a large a growing client base that can be leveraged to showcase the functionality of the system. For these reasons and many others, the Company believes this presents an opportunity of which MTrac is uniquely positioned to take advantage.

The Company will keep the public apprised of it progress on these initiatives at regular intervals.

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global’s current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.

About MTrac Tech Corp.

MTrac Tech Corporation, a Nevada Corporation, is a privately held, wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payout, Inc. MTrac is a software technology, sales and marketing, and business development company focused on “high risk” and “high cost” industries. The Company’s flagship product is the MTrac payment platform offering a full-service solution with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions. We are one network disrupting the status quo. It is MTrac’s creative vision through the use of its innovative technology solution to become the premier service provider offering the “Key to Cashless®﻿.”



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.



Media Contacts:

Global Payout, Inc.

www.globalpayout.com

(702) 790-2511 Ext. 101

Ir@globalpayout.com



MTrac Tech Corp.

www.Mtractech.com

(702) 790-2511 Ext. 101

ir@mtractechcorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.