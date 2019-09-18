CyberX Sponsors SANS Webinar on Defending Energy Utilities from Cyberattacks

Educational Webinar Features Hank Sierk, Principal Control Engineer with 30+ Years’ Experience with a Top 5 US Energy Utility

Titled “A Principal Control Engineer’s Perspective on Defending Energy Utilities from IoT/ICS Attacks,” the webinar features Hank Sierk, a recently retired Principal Control Engineer with over 30 years of experience at Dominion Energy, a top 5 U.S. energy utility based in Richmond, Virginia.

The webinar is being held on Tuesday, September 24th at 3:30 p.m. EDT, and will cover topics including:

Key areas of cyber risk including legacy equipment, network design issues, and credential management.

Why continuous security monitoring is required to address both real-time security needs and operational requirements, such as identifying malfunctioning or misconfigured equipment.

Streamlining NERC-CIP compliance with automated asset discovery.

Building multi-layer defenses at both the network and endpoint layers.

Eliminating IT/OT security silos and why NOS/SOC integration is required.

Cyber Risk and the Grid

The grid runs everything, from manufacturing to financial, communications, transportation, water, and hospital networks. At the same time, energy utilities are under continuous attack from sophisticated adversaries worldwide including nation-states and organized crime.

As the industry undergoes digital transformation and the deployment of unmanaged IoT/ICS devices, the attack surface is increasing — and so is the business risk.

This webinar is designed to inform attendees about emerging threats and arm them with the knowledge needed to implement sound security practices that reduce cyber risk. Sierk will draw on what he has learned from his 38-year career with Dominion Energy and witnessing firsthand the digital transformation of energy utilities and the rise of cyberattacks.

The webcast will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Those interested in attending can register here. (You must create a free SANS account to register. Register even if you can’t make it to get the recording of the webinar .)

About Hank Sierk, Principal Control Engineer, Dominion Energy (retired)

Henry (Hank) Sierk recently retired after a 38-year career with Dominion Energy, a top 5 U.S. energy utility. During that time he was responsible for setting the technical direction for a group of engineers performing control system projects of various types; acting as a subject matter expert regarding industry standards; working to actively maintain an overall corporate strategy to maximize the financial benefits derived from control systems; and addressing the need for control system security. He was previously a Power Production Engineer at Pennsylvania Power & Light. Hank is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in the Commonwealth of Virginia and holds a BSEE from the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).

About CyberX

CyberX delivers the only industrial cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT/ICS risk and preventing costly production outages, safety failures, environmental incidents, and theft of sensitive intellectual property.

Notable CyberX customers include 2 of the top 5 US energy providers; a top 5 global pharmaceutical company; a top 5 US chemical company; and national electric and gas utilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Partners include industry leaders such as IBM Security, Splunk, RSA, Optiv Security, McAfee, DXC Technology, and Deutsche-Telekom/T-Systems. For more information visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.

