Inphi Joins Industry Leaders at ECOC 2019 to Discuss and Demonstrate 400Gbps Hyperscale Cloud Data Center Networks

Executives Share Latest on 400G and Beyond, Growth in Data Center Trends and Technology

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced its participation both speaking and demonstrating at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC), in Dublin, Ireland September 23-25.



Visit Inphi’s booth #59 to see the latest technology demonstrations for its 100G to 400G solutions, including its Porrima™ PAM4 DSP platform solution for hyperscale cloud data center networks. In addition, learn about Inphi’s TIAs, Drivers, Coherent DSP, COLORZ® 100G DWDM QSFP28 optical platform and 400G ZR solutions.

Inphi will also participate in a multi-vendor interoperability demonstration of 400ZR in the OIF booth # 441.

Inphi’s presentation:

Title: Switch/router Pluggable Coherent Modules for 400G ZR Application

Date: Sept 23, 2019, 11:00-11:30 a.m.

Location: Market Focus

Speaker: Radha Nagarajan, CTO, Interconnect

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data – fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi’s expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That’s where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi’s solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com .

