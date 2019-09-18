SEGGER makes its entire Ecosystem of tools available for AndesCores

/EIN News/ -- Monheim, Germany , Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segger



SEGGER, leading supplier of software libraries, development tools, debug probes and flash programmers, together with Andes, a founding member of the RISC-V Foundation and the leading supplier of 32/64-bit embedded CPU cores, today announce their collaboration to support the complete development process of embedded systems based on Andes RISC-V CPUs with easy to use, efficient and reliable, tools and libraries.

The entire palette of SEGGER software libraries, from the RTOS embOS to file system, compression, graphics library, security, communication and IoT, as well as SEGGER’s integrated development environment Embedded Studio, already support all of Andes RISC-V processors.

SEGGER's J-Link debug probes and Flasher flash programmers currently support Andes RISC-V 32-bit CPU cores, including N25F, D25F and A25, with support for 64-bit CPU cores in the works.

Andes Technology Corporation is a leading embedded processor intellectual property supplier. Since 2005, the company has developed high-performance, low-power processors and their associated SoC platforms to serve the rapidly growing global embedded system applications. Up to the end of 2018, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has reached 3.5 billion with 2018 alone contributing over 1 billion.

“We are excited to cooperate with Andes,” says Ivo Geilenbrügge, Managing director of SEGGER. “Our software tools and libraries, especially J-Link and Embedded Studio, significantly enhance the Andes RISC-V ecosystem. We offer a comprehensive one-stop solution for firmware and application developers.”

"We are excited to partner with SEGGER and have their entire product palette available to our RISC-V cores,” comments Dr. Charlie Su, CTO and Executive VP, Andes Technology Corporation. “SEGGER provides a complete ecosystem for all embedded needs. With J-Link and Embedded Studio, Andes now has the leading development solution. Fast and powerful: It simply works. Together, we offer powerful solutions for Andes V5 RISC-V extended ISA to serve diversified SoCs from our customers.”

Jonah McLeod Andes Technology Corporation



