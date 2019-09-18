Microdermics Appoints Francis Duhay, MD, as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microdermics, Inc .™, a medical device company unlocking the potential of skin with an intradermal platform for biosensing and drug delivery applications, today announced the appointment of Francis Duhay, MD, as chief executive officer of the company.

Dr. Duhay brings more than three decades of rich experience across a variety of healthcare environments to Microdermics, including as medical device entrepreneur, corporate executive for one of the world’s most successful medical device companies, and Chief of Surgery for a national health system. He is co-founder of the next generation medical device accelerator Koa Accel, which embeds medical device experts into promising early-stage ventures in order to translate ideas into commercial businesses in less time, at lower cost, and with a greater likelihood of a successful exit. He previously served as President and/or Co-founder for four medical device start-ups (Corvascular, Aegis Surgical, Atrius, and Kino Biosciences). Prior to that, Dr. Duhay served as Chief Medical Officer for Edwards Lifesciences, and General Manager for its transcatheter heart valve therapy business. He began his career in medicine, ultimately serving as Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Cardiology at Kaiser Permanente, and is board-certified in cardiothoracic surgery from Duke University and in general surgery from the University of California, San Francisco.

“Francis is a prominent and well-respected industry veteran and physician, and has extensive experience that spans all aspects of the medical device industry, from running medical device businesses, to driving successful clinical programs, to performing medical procedures himself,” said Lana Janes, PhD, member of the Microdermics Board of Directors. “His expertise and insights will enable us to speed the development process for our unique platform technology that has the potential to both derive insights from the skin and deliver therapy.”

“I am intrigued by the duel opportunity inherent in the Microdermics microsensor platform,” said Dr. Duhay. “Having been involved in emerging medical businesses for more than 20 years and directly with patients long before that, the promise of a technology that makes monitoring a patient’s health condition and managing it easier and faster is the future. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear to drive the technology forward to success.”

ABOUT MICRODERMICS

Microdermics, Inc . is a Vancouver-based medical device company focused on commercializing a novel hollow microneedle delivery platform providing precise and easy access to the skin for breakthrough applications in the biosensing of multiple analytes and drug delivery. The company is part of the Koa Accel portfolio of emerging medical device companies.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle McAdam

Chronic Communications, Inc.

michelle@chronic-communications.com

(310) 902-1274



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.