Cloudian Integrates Object Storage with Pure Storage’s Purity CloudSnap for Protecting FlashArray Datasets

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Pure//Accelerate, Pure Storage’s annual user conference, Cloudian® announced the integration of its HyperStore® object storage platform with Purity CloudSnap™, providing a limitlessly scalable, cost-effective data protection solution for Pure’s FlashArray environments. The joint solution enables automated movement of snapshot data between FlashArray and HyperStore, giving customers the performance and economic benefits of on-premises flash and object storage that can also be extended to the public cloud.

Overcoming the Shortfalls of Traditional Storage

With the continued growth of data and its increasing strategic value, enterprises are struggling with the complexities and inefficiencies of legacy disk-to-disk-to-tape data protection architectures. By providing a flash-to-object storage solution with Pure, Cloudian offers customers more flexible backup, archive and disaster recovery (DR) options that deliver the performance, capacity and scale they need on-premises and across multiple locations, including public clouds.

HyperStore is available as an appliance or software, with such benefits as:

Modular, limitless scalability , enabling users to start small and non-disruptively add nodes for increased capacity.

, enabling users to start small and non-disruptively add nodes for increased capacity. Geo-distribution for easily managing storage across multiple data centers and hybrid cloud environments, all from a single pane of glass.

for easily managing storage across multiple data centers and hybrid cloud environments, all from a single pane of glass. Fully native S3 compatibility , so customers can capitalize on the growing ecosystem of S3-compatible applications.

, so customers can capitalize on the growing ecosystem of S3-compatible applications. Multi-cloud support to eliminate vendor lock-in.

to eliminate vendor lock-in. Rich metadata tagging , facilitating Google-like search and AI/analytics applications.

, facilitating Google-like search and AI/analytics applications. Up to 70% cost savings over alternative disk-and tape-based offerings.

CloudSnap seamlessly connects with HyperStore as a backup, archive or DR target via an S3 API, providing policy-based, intelligent and efficient data transfer, including moving portable snapshots to and from HyperStore.

“Pure Storage delivers solutions that meet customers’ evolving data needs,” said Jay Subramanian, vice president, product management at Pure Storage. “This collaboration of Purity CloudSnap with Cloudian is ideal in maximizing the value of one’s digital assets by offloading storage snapshots to an exabyte-scale capacity platform.”

“In today’s world of expanding workloads and increasing business demands, traditional storage solutions just don’t cut it,” said Sanjay Jagad, senior director of products and solutions at Cloudian. “Through our partnership with Pure, we’re providing customers with a much more simple, efficient and cost-effective foundation for storing, protecting and leveraging their data.”

Cloudian is highlighting its new solution for FlashArray environments at Pure//Accelerate this week (booth #212), and additional information is available at http://bit.ly/2kkozMi.

Cloudian Joins Pure Technology Alliance Partner Program

Reflecting its collaboration with Pure, Cloudian is now a member of the Pure Technology Alliance Partner Program. This program includes leading hardware, software and multi-cloud vendors and is designed to deliver fast and reliable solutions for unlocking business value and reducing deployment risk.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility, and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at www.cloudian.com .

