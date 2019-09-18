Precision Nutrition Announces Seven New Partners

Global Network Grows to 31 Partners; Expands Worldwide Access of Precision Nutrition’s Level 1 Nutrition Certification for Health and Fitness Professionals

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, an industry leader in healthy eating and lifestyle coaching, today announces seven new partners, increasing its global network to 31 organizations. These health and fitness-focused businesses can now offer their coaches and/or members immediate access to Precision Nutrition’s Level 1 Nutrition Certification to their community at a special member price.

“Expanding our partner network with innovators and leaders in the health and fitness coaching and certification market is an important milestone. These organizations recognize that many professionals have a strong desire to feel qualified to coach nutrition because they understand it's the most important and effective path to get people into better shape,” said Tim Jones, Precision Nutrition Chief Executive Officer. “Through our Level 1 Certification, these organizations’ coaches and/or members will have the opportunity to learn everything they need to know to confidently and successfully coach nutrition—in one complete, proven system.”

Precision Nutrition’s new partners include:

American Academy of Personal Training – Offers hands-on fitness training for individuals wanting to become personal trainers across North America

Athletigen – Provides genetics insights for athletic performance, nutrition, and wellness around the world

Hellenic Network of Fitness Certifications (HNFC) – Offers highly acclaimed certifications through high standard educational experience in Greece and Cyprus

International Network of Fitness Certifications (INFC) – Provides high-quality, evidence-based exercise for health and human performance certifications in Sweden and Poland

OPEX Fitness – Provides digital and live courses in fitness program design, nutrition and life coaching, business development, and gym ownership around the world

Physical Coaching Academy – Offers an internationally-recognized portfolio of training programs to professionals in the health and sports sector in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands

PTontheNET – Provides health and fitness professionals with fitness education, tools and resources so they can provide nutrition and exercise programs that are specific to their own clients’ needs, desires and limitations

"We are thrilled to offer our trainers access to one of the world’s most elite-level and results-driven nutrition coaching programs as a supplement to the outstanding OPEX education lineup,” said Jim Crowell, CEO, OPEX Fitness. “OPEX and Precision Nutrition share a common mission of impacting coaches around the world through principle-based coaching concepts. Their focus on helping professionals master the science of nutrition and the art of coaching will help our trainers drive life-changing results for their own clients.”

About Precision Nutrition’s Partner Program

Launched in 2014, Precision Nutrition Partner program is an exclusive global network of organizations dedicated to ensuring their coaches and/or members have access to personal nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle coaching through the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification. The program is client-tested, scientifically proven, and constantly updated based on the data Precision Nutrition has collected working with over 100,000 coaching clients. Health and fitness professionals learn exactly what to do at every stage of the nutrition coaching process—starting from the very first time they meet with the client.

Precision Nutrition has more than 30 partners today including Equinox, Fitness First, Gold’s Gym, Lifetime Fitness, and Virgin Active, among others.

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. Validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies, this personalized, evidence-based program—available through Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women—has helped more than 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle.

In addition, Precision Nutrition is a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need to help clients achieve deep health and meaningful change. To date, more than 70,000 coaches in 120 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com

Elizabeth Mars Precision Nutrition 303.955.0319 Elizabeth.Mars@precisionnutrition.com



