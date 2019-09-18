Nutritional High Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Extract Solutions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional High International Inc. ("Nutritional High" or the "Company") (CSE: EAT, OTCQB: SPLIF) is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution relationship in California with Extract Solutions, Inc. (“Extract Solutions”), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Calyx Brands (“Calyx”).

Under the one-year, auto-renewable agreement effective immediately, Calyx will distribute the manufacturer’s Hella Dank brand of ice-water hashish concentrates. According to data published by BDS Analytics*, sales of solvent-free concentrates have exploded, reflecting consumer demand for healthier products. For example, rosin and live resin have grown by 190% and 284% respectively year over year, while concentrates that utilize hydrocarbon extraction methods such as shatter and wax have fallen by 37% and 33% year over year respectively. Hella Dank products are made exclusively through a clean, solvent-free process using water, ice and minimal agitation, and have generated strong initial sales orders from top retailers statewide.

“We only make products in a few categories, where we strive to be the absolute best,” said Igor Ainbinder, CEO of Extract Solutions, the manufacturer of Hella Dank brand. “Above everything else, we are an ice water hashish company. There are no additives or chemicals used in any part of the process. Our ingredients are simple: water, ice, sustainably grown cannabis and a high degree of skilled craftsmanship.”

Hella Dank produces an artisanal five-star liquid grade melt hashish as well as a five-star hashish rosin. They also produce a four-star bubble grade hashish, to meet distinctive consumer needs and price points.

“We’re seeing a range of consumers embrace Hella Dank artisanal hashish products,” said Dakota Sullivan, CEO of Calyx Brands. “Younger consumers who are comfortable with dabbing and own a rig are flocking to Hella Dank’s beautiful five-star hashish and rosin. Older consumers looking to spice up their enjoyment of smoking are adding Hella Dank’s four-star bubble grade hashish on top of a bowl of flowers.”

Hella Dank is currently available at select premium dispensaries throughout California and will be exhibiting at the Calyx Brand’s booth at Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa.

*BDS Analytics, GreenEdge dataset

PLEASE VISIT CALYX BRANDS AT “HALL OF FLOWERS,” Booth B319

SEPTEMBER 18TH & 19TH, SONOMA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS,

SANTA ROSA, CA.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products under recognized brands in the cannabis products industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively with licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

The Company follows a vertically integrated model with a fully developed strategy for acquisitions in extraction, production, sales, and distribution sectors of the cannabis industry. Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLÏ™ edibles and extracts product line from production to market through its wholly owned subsidiaries in California and Oregon, as well as Colorado where its FLÏ™ products are manufactured by a third-party licensed producer. In California, the Company distributes its products and products manufactured by other leading producers through its wholly owned distributor Calyx Brands Inc. and is entering the Nevada, Washington State and Canadian markets in the near future.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com .

For further information, please contact:

David Posner

Chairman of the Board

Nutritional High International Inc.

647-985-6727

Email: dposner@nutritionalhigh.com

Ethan Karayannopoulos

Director, Investor Relations

Nutritional High International Inc.

416-777-6175

Email: ethan@nutritionalhigh.com

About Extract Solutions, Inc. (Manufacturer of Hella Dank)



Hella Dank was created by hashish craftsmen who are passionate about sustainably grown organic cannabis. Product lines range from ice-water hashish to hashish rosin and will soon expand to hashish-infused pre-rolls— all of which are 100% solvent-less and made from the purest ingredients: ice, water, and cannabis.



Hella Dank thoughtfully selects exceptional flavors from sustainable cannabis cultivators, only sourcing from sun-grown farms that use living soil farming methods. Hella Dank’s values are woven throughout the manufacturing process, including strict self-imposed standards, small batch production, and proprietary techniques that respectfully nod to traditional hashish practices used for millennia.



Currently available in select dispensaries and delivery services across California, Hella Dank is distributed exclusively by Calyx Brands. Follow Hella Dank on Instagram and Facebook or online at www.HellaDank.co .

For further information, please contact:

Igor Ainbinder

CEO

Extract Solutions, Inc. (Manufacturer of Hella Dank)

707-595-3809

igor@extractolutionsinc.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC., NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The statements relate to potential market expansion and the use of the proceeds of the Offering. Risks that may have an impact on the ability for these events to be achieved include completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements and receipt of applicable approvals. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking information expressed in this press release include, but are not limited to: obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals including acquiring and renewing U.S. state, local or other licenses, the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution, regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, market and general economic conditions of the cannabis sector or otherwise.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.