Global SAN (Storage Area Network) Storage Buying Guide 2019: Overivew of Features and Performance to Help Guide your Storage Purchase Decisions

This SAN (Storage Area Network) Storage Buying Guide provides a detailed review of Fibre Channel (FC), Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) and iSCSI SAN block storage arrays, which includes features and performance to help guide your storage purchase decisions. Better SAN storage acquisition should boost application performance, increase end-user satisfaction and enhance IT ROI.



We expect that new CIOs, IT architects and storage admins will use this guide to learn about vendor offerings, functionality and storage performance to better understand what to look for when selecting SAN storage systems. Moreover, from our buying guide experienced CIOs, IT architects and storage admins should be able to easily understand new storage features and functionality and gain a better appreciation of how current storage systems perform under various application environments.



We discuss storage hardware capabilities such as all flash arrays and hybrid storage characteristics, front end/backend protocols and other attributes, as well as block storage functionality including data protection, storage virtualization, scale-up/scale-out, snapshot copies, thin provisioning, date de-duplication & compression, remote replication/mirroring, and other advanced capabilities of current SAN storage products.



We also describe some alternatives to traditional, on premises storage appliances such as software defined storage, cloud storage gateways and new Tier 0 storage.



In addition, we provide the latest performance champions for current storage systems under OLTP, Email and throughput intensive application environments. We report our performance results separated by the class of storage to identify storage champions for



Enterprise, Mid-range and SMB systems for these workloads. Given the performance advantages of flash storage, we also cover all-flash array storage system performance results separately, where applicable.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Synopsis



2. SAN Storage Products

Enterprise Storage Subsystem Hardware Front-end interfaces Back-end interfaces Media Cache Other storage hardware features

Midrange Storage Subsystems

Low-End or SMB Storage System Hardware

Server SAN, Software Defined or Hyper Converged Infrastructure Storage

Cloud Storage Gateways and Public Cloud Block (& File) Storage

Server-Side Caching

SAN Storage Advanced Software Features Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks (RAID) types Data Striping Multi-tenancy or Partitioning Data Security Quality of service (QoS) Snapshot or Point-in-time (P-I-T) copies LUN Clones LUN Copy Host O/S and application support for clones & snapshots Automatic storage tiering or multi-tiering Flash cache All-flash storage pool LUN thin provisioning Data reduction via de-duplication or compression Remote mirroring or replication File I/O support Storage virtualization or controller-of-controllers



3. Storage System Features Tables



4. SAN Storage Performance

Email Workload Performance Email Champions - Charts

OLTP Workload Performance OLTP Champions - Chart

Throughput Workload Performance Throughput Champions - Charts



5. SAN Storage Pricing



6. Glossary



Companies Mentioned



DataCore Parallel Server

Datrium

Dell

Dell-EMC

Fujitsu

HP

HPE

Hitachi

Huawei

IBM

Infinidat

NetApp

Oracle

Primenergy

Pure Storage

SGI

StorWize

Xserve

