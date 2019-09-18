Plug Power Expands Hydrogen Supply Chain Partner Network with United Hydrogen

New relationship comprises three-year reserved product supply agreement, augmenting Plug Power’s hydrogen supplier network.

/EIN News/ -- LATHAM, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, and United Hydrogen an innovative hydrogen fuel supplier have announced a new hydrogen supply agreement. The alliance was formalized earlier this month with the signing of a three-year reserved product supply agreement between the two companies and will allow Plug Power to maintain competitive pricing for its current customer base, while also provisioning for future growth. Under the agreement, United Hydrogen will supplement Plug Power’s hydrogen delivery operation with a dedicated supply of liquid hydrogen—facilitating a diversified supply chain and bolstering Plug Power’s ability to seamlessly meet customer demand while increasing the amount of ‘green’ hydrogen supplied to its network.



“Hydrogen is, and should be, a competitive market,” said Andy Marsh, CEO, Plug Power, “and it’s crucial that we continually take steps to strengthen our supply chain and identify new, exciting partners in our efforts to grow global hydrogen and fuel cell markets. United Hydrogen is one of many such partners that show us what these relationships should look like. They’re far more than just a supplier; they are a true supply chain partner in every sense. We’re already working with the United Hydrogen team in conjunction with a handful of Plug Power customers, and we couldn’t be happier with the results.”

United Hydrogen currently provides liquid hydrogen to industrial customers throughout the U.S. and supplies fuel to the developing fuel cell electric vehicle market in California. United Hydrogen also delivers gaseous hydrogen to customers throughout the Southeast and Midwest U.S., in addition to its liquid hydrogen business.

Founded in 2005, United Hydrogen is a privately held, vertically-integrated supplier of hydrogen to the automotive fuel cell and industrial markets. The company opened its gaseous hydrogen facility in 2008 and its first liquid hydrogen production plant earlier this year in Charleston, Tennessee. United Hydrogen plans to construct four additional production facilities and 20 hydrogen filling within the next 5 years. United Hydrogen’s Charleston facility uses a low-carbon hydrogen production technique that incorporates both electrolysis and a proprietary purification process. The result is an environmentally-friendly product that far exceeds industrial grade purity standards.

“We are very proud to be joining forces with an organization like Plug Power,” said Brent Koski, COO, United Hydrogen. “Our mission has always been to achieve broad participation in the hydrogen economy through affordable, reliable production and distribution of hydrogen. I believe Plug Power shares that mission, and that they have already played a crucial role in helping to establish a competitive and commercially-viable hydrogen market that is poised for explosive growth in the years ahead.”

Plug Power is the leader in facilitating hydrogen fueling in the U.S. The Company has built more than 80 fueling stations to support more than 20 million fills into e-mobility applications. Plug Power customers are the largest users of liquid hydrogen in the country. The Company continues to invest in hydrogen supply and generation methods to support current and expected growth.



About Plug Power Inc.

The architect of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology, Plug Power is the innovator that has taken hydrogen and fuel cell technology from concept to commercialization. Plug Power has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable, cost-effective way. The Company’s GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, Plug Power replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers.



Extending its reach into the on-road electric vehicle market, Plug Power’s ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to rapidly adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology. ProGen engines are proven today, with thousands in service, supporting some of the most rugged operations in the world. Plug Power is the partner that customers trust to take their businesses into the future. Learn more at www.plugpower.com.

About United Hydrogen

United Hydrogen Group (UHG) is an imaginative hydrogen production and distribution business based in the United States. UHG currently distributes gaseous and liquid hydrogen to its industrial customers throughout the eastern US. United Hydrogen owned and operated the hydrogen refueling station at JFK in New York and has plans to construct an additional 20 stations by 2025. UHG has ambitious plans to introduce new technologies to the hydrogen distribution market and open new frontiers for hydrogen refueling infrastructure for fuel cell electric vehicles.

