SmallCap Sentinel: Staking a Claim in the Internet of Things

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Internet of Things continues to connect even more things, making our world smarter, more efficient, more rational even, savvy companies are looking to secure their future in the rapidly expanding industry. A recent announcement by Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: IOTC) which provides highly specialized Internet of Things solutions shows they are looking to proliferate in a growing industry.



Iota has created a limited partnership called Iota Spectrum Partners, LP with an objective to bring together their growing portfolio of company-owned and leased 800 MHz FCC License Authorizations into a single consolidated entity. The goal was to create a strategic vehicle for existing and future spectrum assets to improve their visibility, marketability, and liquidity. It is these licenses that facilitate the communication between all things in the Internet of Things. Like bandwidth for the Internet itself.

For those new to this iteration of the internet, according to TechTarget , “The Internet of Things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.” Iota is already deeply entrenched in the industry as a wireless network carrier and software service company that provides Internet of Things solutions optimizing energy efficiency, sustainability, and operations for commercial and industrial facilities.

In an article in Forbes earlier this year, the author stated that “Soon, it will be taken for granted that pretty much any device we own – cars, TVs, watches, kitchen appliances can go online and communicate with each other. In industry too, tools and machinery are increasingly intelligent and connected, generating data that drives efficiency and enables new paradigms such as predictive maintenance to become a reality, rather than a pipe-dream. In fact, it is predicted that by the end of 2019 there will be 26 billion connected devices around the world.”

Twenty-six billion.

This bold forecast supports Iota’s plan to acquire over 1 billion MHz-Pops through an aggressive acquisition strategy. MHz-Pop is the name of a telecommunications industry measurement akin to the square footage of airwaves owned. And like the aforementioned license authorizations, these units of data are essential to the communication of the Internet of Things.

It is indeed highly technical, futuristic, and at times hard to envision. But so too was the Internet itself, this brazen idea of a virtually connected world. The Internet of Things, in this context, is simply The Next Big Thing itself.

