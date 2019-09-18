BenchPrep Chosen as Best Tech Work Culture Finalist in Timmy Awards

/EIN News/ -- Tech in Motion announces top local tech companies to work at, opens 2019 Timmys voting to the public

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech in Motion selected BenchPrep as a 2019 finalist for the Best Tech Work Culture category in the annual Timmy Awards, where the event series recognizes the top local workplaces for tech professionals. The finalists, including BenchPrep, excel at the category’s criteria, from creating a rewarding team environment to promoting innovation, learning and technical creativity. Two Best Tech Work Culture awards will be announced at a live ceremony this October, one for Judge’s Choice and one for Community Favorite, which is chosen by public voting available here.

BenchPrep is the provider of a configurable cloud-based, learner-centric platform designed to help associations, credentialing bodies, and training organizations deliver a highly engaging and effective learning experience. Its omnichannel delivery incorporates personalized learning pathways, robust instructional design principles, gamification, and near real-time analytics that allow organizations across all industries to achieve their goals.

“Fostering a positive, fun work culture that facilitates collaboration, personal growth, inclusion, and problem solving is paramount to BenchPrep," said Ujjwal Gupta, COO & co-founder of BenchPrep. “It’s an honor to have BenchPrep be recognized as a finalist in the Best Tech Work Culture category, which further validates that you can drive results and have a great work culture at the same time.”

“We’re thrilled to continue to recognize and celebrate so many of the companies that are striving to better the lives and workplaces of their tech teams,” says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion . “We get to grow with our local communities as an event series, which is why offering two awards this year is so exciting. It shows the innovation and growth of companies within the tech scene here.”

The local community has a chance to get involved by voting online now through September 27th to determine which company will be crowned the best in tech as the Community Favorite, while the Judge’s Choice winners will be chosen by a panel of expert judges. Aside from Best Tech Work Culture, the other award categories include: Best Tech Manager, Best Tech Startup and Best Tech Workplace for Diversity. The complete list of 2019 Timmy Awards finalists can be found here.

During October, this free event will be open to the public and consist of tech demos, entertainment and networking with top tech leaders. If you are interested in learning more or attending Tech in Motion’s biggest event of the year, visit the Timmy Awards or your regional Timmy Awards event page to RSVP.

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates, part of the Motion Recruitment network, grew into an organization of over 190,000 members across 12 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County and Toronto. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

Media Contact: Lindsay Lewis, Tech in Motion Events

lindsay.lewis@techinmotionevents.com

469.458.9486

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations), corporations, and training companies. With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, ASCM, AIA, Relias, NCBE, ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 5 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com.

Media Contact:

Jon Aderson

Director of Marketing

BenchPrep

312-650-5135

jon@benchprep.com



