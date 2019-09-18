Global Plant Genomics Market Analysis by Objective, Type, Trait, Application, and Region - Forecast 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Genomics Market by Objective (Extraction, Sequencing, Genotyping, Gene Expression, MAS, and GMO-trait Purity Testing), Type (Molecular Engineering and Genetic Engineering), Trait, Application, and Region - Global Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report segments the plant genomics market based on type, objective, trait, application, and region.



In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the plant genomic market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The market for plant genomics is estimated at US$ 7.2 billion in 2019; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 11.7 billion by 2025



Factors such as the rise in demand for improved crop varieties, the cost-effectiveness of genomics, and the rise in plant genome funding are factors that are projected to drive the growth of this market.

Key players in this market include ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), and LGC Limited (UK). Players such as ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. (US) and Illumina, Inc. (US) are both technology and service providers who have streamlined their supply chains in providing plant genomic services.

The herbicide tolerance segment, by trait, is projected to be the largest segment in the plant genomics market during the forecast period



Herbicide-tolerant crops have unique traits, which makes them resistant to the effects of herbicides, which, in turn, makes the application of herbicides easier. In crop management, as weeds are the main cause for economic losses, herbicides are extensively applied to control the same; however, excessive use of herbicide during the agricultural practices is detrimental. The usage of herbicide-tolerant seeds offers farmers a more flexible and simple weed control system.



Marker-assisted selection segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period



By objective, the plant genomics market is segmented into DNA extraction & purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, genotyping, gene expression profiling, marker-assisted selection, GMO-trait purity testing, and other objectives segments. Genetic linkage maps provide a framework for the detection of marker-trait associations, and thus, choose the appropriate markers to use in marker-assisted breeding in plants.



The North American plant genomics market is projected to account for the largest market share due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies for better yielding of crops in the region



North America is the largest market for plant genomics services across the globe. This is attributed to the high number of key technology providers, streamlined governments, and effective research processes. The cultivation of industrial crops is gaining pace in North American countries, wherein more land area is being cultivated with high-value crops. End-use farmers in these countries are adopting readily available advanced agricultural practices to obtain optimum yield without compromising on environmental factors.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Plant Genomics Market

4.2 North America: Plant Genomics Market, By Application & Country

4.3 Market, By Objective, 2019 vs 2025 (USD Billion)

4.4 Market, By Trait, 2019 vs 2025 (USD Billion)

4.5 Market, By Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Technological Advancements Ensuring Strong Market Growth

5.3.2 Rise in Demand for Improved Crop Varieties

5.3.3 Cost-Effectiveness of Genomics

5.3.4 Rise in Plant Genome Funding Fueling the Adoption of Innovative Technologies

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Less Usage of Automated Instruments Due to High Cost

5.4.2 High Cost of Infrastructure

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Growth in Emerging Economies Providing Huge Scope for Market Development

5.5.2 Rising Opportunities for Using Novel DNA Sequencing Technologies

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 Lack of Awareness in Handling Modern Plant Genomic Technologies, in Developing Economies

5.6.2 Hazardous Effects of GMO's Limiting Research Practices in Plant Genomics



6 Regulations

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 North America

6.1.1.1 US

6.1.1.2 Canada

6.1.1.3 Mexico

6.1.2 Europe

6.1.2.1 Germany

6.1.3 Asia Pacific

6.1.3.1 China

6.1.3.2 India

6.1.3.3 Australia

6.1.3.4 Japan

6.1.4 South Africa



7 Plant Genomics Market, By Objective

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Dna/Rna Sequencing

7.1.1.1 The Dna/Rna Sequencing Segment Accounted for the Largest Share in the Plant Genomics Market

7.1.2 Genotyping

7.1.2.1 The Genotyping Segment Accounted for the Largest Share in North America Due to Its High Accuracy and Efficiency in the Plant Genomics Market

7.1.3 Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS)

7.1.3.1 The Use of MAS in Plant Genomics is Increasing Due to the Involvement of Marker Allele, Which Identifies Disease Resistance Traits Among Plants

7.1.4 Gene Expression Profiling

7.1.4.1 Next-Generation Technology Provides A Better Approach Toward Gene Expression Profiling, as It Helps in Identifying Various Biological Findings

7.1.5 GMO-Trait Purity Testing

7.1.5.1 Advancements in GMO Purity Testing Technology have Encouraged the Development of Enhanced Purification Kits for Plant Genomes in Various Developing Countries

7.1.6 DNA Extraction & Purification

7.1.6.1 Increase in the Production of Various Types of DNA Purification Kits is Projected to Drive the Plant Genomics Market in Developing Countries of Asia Pacific

7.1.7 Others



8 Plant Genomics Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Molecular Engineering

8.1.1.1 Unregulated Environment for Molecular Engineering Techniques Positively Impacting Its Adoption Rate, Globally

8.1.2 Genetic Engineering

8.1.2.1 Rise in the Use of Innovative Techniques Fueling the Adoption of Genetic Engineering Methods in Developed Regions

8.1.3 Others



9 Plant Genomics Market, By Trait

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Herbicide Tolerance

9.1.1.1 Herbicide-Tolerant Traits Dominated the Plant Genomics Market

9.1.2 Disease Resistance

9.1.2.1 Increase in Commercial Demand for High-Quality Field Crops has Heightened the Adoption of Molecular Techniques

9.1.3 Yield Improvement

9.1.3.1 Increase in Concerns Regarding Food Security has Triggered the Demand for High-Yielding Crop Lines

9.1.4 Others



10 Plant Genomics Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Cereals & Grains

10.1.1.1 Growth in Importance of Corn as an Industrial Crop in Developed Economies is the Major Factor Driving the Cereals & Grains Segment

10.1.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

10.1.2.1 Increase in Usage of Various Molecular Engineering Techniques in Oilseeds is Fueling the Growth of the Market in Developing Economies

10.1.3 Fruits & Vegetables

10.1.3.1 Adoption of Molecular Engineering Techniques Would Be Rising in Fruit & Vegetable Cultivation Due to the Decreasing Costs of These Techniques

10.1.4 Other Crops



11 By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Investments By Key Players to Drive the Growth of the Plant Genomics Market in the Country

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increasing Government Funding for Advanced Plant Genomic Techniques to Drive the Growth of the Plant Genomics Market in the Country

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Untapped Opportunities in Advanced Biotechnological Plant Genomic Technologies

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Increasing Investments By Domestic Seed Manufacturers for Plant Genomic Techniques Driving Market Growth

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Increasing Support By the Government Sector for Plant Genomic Activities in France Leading to the Development of Better-Quality Crop Varieties

11.3.3 UK

11.3.3.1 Seed Companies in the UK are Adopting Advanced Plant Genomic Techniques, Such as MAS and Genotyping, for Better Crop Efficiency

11.3.4 The Netherlands

11.3.4.1 Rise in the Number of Agreements Between the Key Players for Providing Various Advanced Plant Genomic Techniques Expected to Fuel the Market in the Country

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Huge Potential for Biotechnological Plant Genomic Techniques Expected to Fuel the Market in the Country

11.3.6 Italy

11.3.6.1 Rise in the Production of Cereals & Grains Due to the Use of Various Plant Genomic Techniques Projected to Fuel the Plant Genomics Market in the Country

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 The Rising Government Support and Funding Drive the Chinese Plant Genomics Market

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Increasing Collaborative Activities in Plant Genomics Enhancing the Growth of the Market in Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Indian Plant Genomics Market Projected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the Coming Years

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.4.1 New Product Developments in Plant Genomics Driving the Market in the Country

11.4.5 Australia & New Zealand

11.4.5.1 Australian Plant Genomic Companies Adopting Advanced Technological Methods for Plant Conservation

11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Brazil is Witnessing High Yield in Agricultural Production and is the Second-Largest Producer of Biotech Crops

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 Argentina to Be One of the Largest Exporters of Genetically Engineered (Ge) Commodities

11.5.3 Rest of South America

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.1.1 Favorable Regulations in the Country to Drive the Growth of the Plant Genomics Market

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2.1 Rich Variety of Diverse Plant Genetic Resources Drives the Growth of the Plant Genomics Market in the Country

11.6.3 Israel

11.6.3.1 Untapped Opportunities in Biotechnological Plant Genomic Breeding Technologies

11.6.4 Others in RoW



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.3 Emerging Companies

12.2.4 Innovators

12.3 Plant Genomics Market Ranking, By Key Player, 2018

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.4.2 Expansions & Investments

12.4.3 New Product Launches

12.4.4 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Eurofins Scientific

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Products Offered

13.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Illumina, Inc.

13.3 Agilent Technologies

13.4 Qiagen

13.5 Nrgene

13.6 Neogen Corporation

13.7 Keygene

13.8 LC Sciences

13.9 Traitgenetics GmbH

13.10 Novogene Corporation

13.11 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

13.12 Genewiz

13.13 BGI Genomics

13.14 Floragenex

13.15 Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd.



