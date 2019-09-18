Paper in, possibilities out

Introducing the imagePRESS C165. One multi-functional printer, a world of opportunities. Combining the best of our award-winning imageRUNNER ADVANCE technology and user interface with a suite of easy-to-use imagePRESS professional tools. You can now get creative at the push of a button. Time is money and this printer will help you save both.

HELPING YOU DO MORE WITH LESS

A multitude of options. One straightforward device. The imagePRESS C165 prints everything you need for the day-to-day of your business - and to a professional standard. Simple. You don’t even need any print expertise. The device does all the heavy lifting. The result? Exceptional quality print. More choice. And materials in your hands within minutes.

Somesh Adukia Regional Sales Office Director, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (http://www.Canon-CNA.com) says, “We know you’re having to do more with less. Against the clock and within tighter budgets. We want to help make your life easier. So here is a printer that can do it all for you in minutes. From basic scanning and printing all the way up to attention-grabbing posters with local offers and personalised event invitations. It’s all achievable without the need for any technical know-how, so it’s a great fit for any business environment.”

LET’S GET CREATIVE

Want to ‘wow’ the board with a smart presentation but the deadline is today? No problem! Need to print out agendas for your upcoming sales conference? Simple! Try eye-catching formats using fancy folds, print on thicker paper for a more ‘premium’ look and feel, or use textured paper for impact. It’s now easier for you to print a wider range of materials.

For consumers who’ve left a potential purchase lingering in their virtual shopping basket, a bespoke direct mail piece and a personalised printed envelope can nudge them along to purchase. Money in the bank and brand loyalty points for you, double win. Or a small action like having handouts targeted for your audience, with a professional-looking finish, could seal the deal and win you that pitch.

Somesh Adukia explains “We’re all customers, so we all need to think ‘What makes me want to engage with a brand?’ This is where creative print can make a real difference. The physicality of print awakens the senses and smart personalisation can inspire action. In this digital age, print can drive engagement. You can experience the positive impact in your business and see how it helps to deliver that all-important ROI.”

SAFE. SECURE. AND SUPPORTED

No need to stress about how you get this printer up and running, as with any device in our imageRUNNER ADVANCE range, it plugs into your current set up and document workflows seamlessly. And you’re in consistently safe hands with the same in-built security functionality protecting your information. Our team is always at the other end of the phone if you need to talk through anything so your business can focus on meeting its objectives.

About Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA): Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (http://www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus.

CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market. Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region.

CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’.

