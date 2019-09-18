NSR: HAPs Market Materializing into $2.6B Cumulative Opportunity by 2028

Despite Past Challenges, CAPEX-Heavy Airships, Pseudo-Satellites, and High-Volume Demand for Stratospheric Balloons, Drive HAPs Markets

NSR's High Altitude Platforms, 3rd Edition report, published today, forecasts $2.6 B in cumulative revenues over the next decade for airships, balloons, and pseudo-satellite platforms. Amongst the three, the balloon market is expected to be the main driver of units and revenues. While North America and Europe lead by taking up nearly 83% of the global market opportunity with equipment revenues, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia will generate service revenues across multiple applications, particularly for communications and remote sensing.



“There is commercial interest in bringing Internet connectivity to remote and underserved regions for the unconnected billions; alongside significant military interest from governments and defense establishments for ISR applications. Both using high altitude platforms,” states Shivaprakash Muruganandham , NSR Analyst and lead report author. “While there have been previous cycles of interest in HAPs that did not materialize on the economic side, programs are now much better equipped to reach required TRL levels,” Muruganandham added. On the other hand, despite the market for scientific research and technology testing being well established, commercial viability of HAPs for communications and remote sensing, amongst other applications, is yet to be determined.

Presently, there are more than 40 HAPs programs at various stages of development globally. These programs target a variety of different applications, in many cases designing one platform for multiple applications. These vary from communications, remote sensing and launch services to marketing and tourism. HAPs offer a complementary and, in some cases, unique value proposition, as compared to the satellite and UAS sectors. Balloons are the most mature market for HAPs, while airships and pseudo-satellites are still primarily in the preliminary stages of development. While progress is slow, interest and investments in HAPs from industry giants is indicative of a growing interest in these markets as an alternate solution across applications.

NSR’s High Altitude Platforms, 3 rd Edition (HAPS3) report expands NSR’s industry leading market research in the near-space realm. The report provides an overview of airships, balloons and pseudo-satellite markets, while providing forecasts for the number of operational units, equipment sales revenues and in-service revenues across the globe. NSR identifies the key drivers and restraints associated with the potential growth of HAPs usage and revenues. NSR further identifies key applications currently being targeted by various HAPs programs in the current market.

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries. Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.

