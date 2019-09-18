Introducing HP Elite Dragonfly

/EIN News/ -- HP’s under one-kilogram premium PC achieves breakthrough power in a “lighter than air” design for those on the go



Unveils stunning premium curved displays and accessories for home and office

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today introduced the HP Elite Dragonfly , a sub one-kilogram ultralight premium PC1 designed to push work and life boundaries for mobile business professionals. Artfully crafted to standout, designed to be powerful, and hardened with security, the HP Elite Dragonfly ushers in a new era of mobility.

HP is also broadening its display portfolio with the introduction of two strikingly vibrant curved displays, both designed for today’s modern office.

“A PC should provide freedom, adapt, and transform how and where today’s business professionals work,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP innovation is moving businesses beyond the status quo with incredibly light, powerful, and highly secure PC designs and a connected ecosystem for next generation workplaces. Delivering the world’s lightest compact business convertible2 and beautiful curved displays, HP is reimagining how technology empowers today’s workforce.”

The World’s Lightest Compact Business Convertible

Today’s mobile business professionals need to move freely between conference rooms, campuses, airports, rideshares, and wherever work strikes. HP Elite Dragonfly is designed to make a bold, personal statement. It is lightweight and powerful offering the world’s longest battery life in a 13-inch business convertible3 with up to 24.5-hour battery life4 and the latest Wi-Fi 65 connectivity. Optional gigabit-class 4G LTE6 allows workers to connect and collaborate from almost anywhere with the world’s first business convertible with 4x4 LTE antennas7. HP Elite Dragonfly is also the world’s first business convertible with preinstalled personal wellbeing software8, HP WorkWell.

Light and durable:

World’s lightest compact business convertible at under one-kilogram, precision crafted from CNC-machined Magnesium for durability in a commanding, iridescent Dragonfly Blue.

Say goodbye to clicking sounds with a redesigned ultra-lightweight quiet and backlit keyboard and a new lightweight touch pad for an ultra-smooth working experience.

Offers the world’s highest screen to body ratio in a 13-inch business convertible9 at almost 86 percent and instantly transforms from tablet to PC.

The HP Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first notebook with ocean bound plastics10. HP is making smart choices about the plastic elements its devices are crafted with including the speaker enclosure components.

​Smart and personalized:

Make health measurable and actionable at work with HP WorkWell 11 software.

software. Coaches users to take breaks and provides individual productivity tips.

HP is helping users find a healthy work and life balance with personalized wellness recommendations.

HP Elite Dragonfly and premium accessories support next generation workers constantly on the go with the new HP Elite 13.3 Leather Sleeve and HP Bluetooth Travel Mouse.

Powerful and secure:

Verified to the target specification and key experiences of Intel’s “Project Athena” innovation program.

Experience best-for-business performance with an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro™ processor12.

“The HP Elite Dragonfly is an exceptional example of how HP and Intel are driving innovation through the Project Athena program,” said Chris Walker, corporate vice president, Mobile Computing Platforms, Intel. “Our Intel Core processor performance and the vPro platform provides the uncompromising capability that is best for business and matches the ambition of mobile professionals.”

Wi-Fi 6 offers up to three times faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5 for higher performance in high density environments 13 .

. HP Sure Sense 14 defends against malware attacks on mobile workers using the power of artificial intelligence.

defends against malware attacks on mobile workers using the power of artificial intelligence. HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging15 gets users back up and running fast— anytime, anywhere.

HP Sure View Gen316, HP’s award-winning integrated privacy screen, and HP Privacy Camera17 helps users control what is shared with the world.

Experience Ultrawide and Immersive Curved Displays

Mobile professionals also need maximum productivity when they touch down in the office. A device like the HP Elite Dragonfly is perfect for capturing ideas, collaborating, and working on the go, whereas large and vibrant displays are where ideas take shape and come to life.

Designed for Productivity:

HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor

Delivers a one-of-a-kind experience with its massive, seamless 43.4-inch diagonal curved display, equivalent of dual 24-inch diagonal displays.

Features HP Device Bridge18, a new technology that allows users to seamlessly and simultaneously control two PCs. Users can view, copy, and paste between devices with a single keyboard and mouse.

HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor features a privacy pop-up webcam and embedded mic.

HP E344c Curved Monitor

Offers an immersive, ultra-thin 34-inch diagonal curved display for the next generation worker who wants to easily connect while in the office or working from home.

Features three-way ergonomics with tilt, swivel, and height adjustment up to 150mm.

HP E344c Curved Monitor features WQHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio—the same screen space of multiple displays, without the bezel breaks.

Pricing and Availability19

HP Elite Dragonfly is expected to be available on Oct. 25 starting at $1549.

HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor is expected to be available on Nov. 4 for $999.

HP E344c Curved Monitor is expected to be available on Oct. 7 for $599.

HP Bluetooth Travel Mouse is expected to be available on Sept. 30 for $39.99.

Please visit HP’s Lighter Than Air Newsroom for more information.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

1 Starting weight less than 1kg is only available in certain configurations.

2 Based on compact business convertibles with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro™ and a convertible non-detachable design under 59 cubic inches as of August 2019.

3 Based on 8th Gen Intel® 13" business convertibles with Intel® Core™ i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro™ and a convertible non-detachable design as of September 2019.

4 Up to 24 hours and 30 minutes on a properly configured HP Elite Dragonfly with Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 8GB RAM, no WWAN, 128GB SSD, FHD panel, and Intel® Wi-Fi 6 ZX200 + BT5 (802.11 ax 2x2, non-vPro™). Windows 10 MM14 battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See www.bapco.com for additional details.

5 Wireless access point and Internet service required and sold separately. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 6 is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. The specifications for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) are draft and are not final. If the final specifications differ from the draft specifications, it may affect the ability of the laptop to communicate with other 802.11ax devices. Only available in countries where 802.11ax is supported.

6 Gigabit-class 4G LTE module is optional and must be configured at the factory. Module designed for up to 1 Gbps download speeds as carriers deploy 5 carrier aggregation and 100MHz channel bandwidth, requires activation and separately-purchased service contract. Backwards compatible to HSPA 3G technologies. Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area. Connection, upload, and download speeds will vary due to network, location, environment, network conditions, and other factors. 4G LTE not available on all products, in all regions.

7 Based on business convertibles with the latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro™ and a convertible non-detachable design as of August 2019 and requires optional Cat 16 WWAN.

8 Based on HP’s internal analysis of 8th Gen Intel® business convertibles with Intel® Core™ i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro™ and a convertible non-detachable design, with preinstalled personal wellbeing software as of August 2019.

9 Based on 8th Gen Intel® 13" business convertibles with Intel® Core™ i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro™ and a convertible non-detachable design as of August 2019 and percent of active plus nonactive viewing area to active viewing area plus border. Measure with lid vertical to the desk.

10 Based on HP's internal analysis as of August 2019. Notebook speaker enclosure component made with 5% ocean bound plastic as of August 2019.

11 HP WorkWell requires Windows 10, is not available in all countries, and can be downloaded from the Windows Store.

12 Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

13 Based on Wi-Fi 5 80MHz and Wi-Fi 6 160MHz minimum requirements when transferring files between two devices connected to the same router. Requires a wireless router, sold separately, that supports 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). Only available in countries where 802.11ax is supported.

14 HP Sure Sense requires Windows 10. See product specifications for availability.

15 HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging Gen2 is an optional feature which must be configured at purchase. See product specifications for availability. Not available on platforms with multiple internal storage drives or Intel® Optane™. You must back up important files, data, photos, videos, etc. before use to avoid loss of data.

16 HP Sure View Gen3 integrated privacy screen is an optional feature that must be configured at purchase and is designed to function in landscape orientation.

17 HP Privacy Camera only available PCs equipped with HD or IR camera and must be installed at the factory.

18 Compatible with Windows, MacOS, Linux®, and Android™ devices.

19 Pricing and availability subject to change.

