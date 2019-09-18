Issued by Church of Scientology International

Bahamas Strong: Volunteer Ministers on the Ground

Helping families put their lives back together after Hurricane Dorian.

Helping families put their lives back together after Hurricane Dorian.

Spared the wrath of Tropical Storm Humberto, the people of the Bahamas continue to dig out from the destruction of Hurricane Dorian.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientology Volunteer Ministers carried on their relief actions, thankful that Tropical Storm Humberto, predicted to batter the Bahamas, steered clear of the islands, making it possible for their work to continue unchecked.

One reason fast action is vital after hurricanes and floods like this, said one of the VMs, is the risk of fast-growing mold and bacteria. This is always a problem but in the hot and humid climate of the Bahamas, even more so.

One team of Volunteer Ministers took on the project of cleaning up a children’s home that was completely flooded by the storm. They carried out all the furniture, equipment and school supplies, salvaging anything they could, and cleaned up the home.

The lives of so many families have been disrupted, so many homes and businesses lost. The deputy prime minister predicted it will take “hundreds of millions, if not billions” of dollars to repair the damage. But despite the challenges ahead of them, most people the VMs have met and helped tell them they want to rebuild and have no intention of leaving their island. And they really appreciate any help they can get.

Trained Volunteer Ministers are needed. If you can help, contact your local Church of Scientology or International Volunteer Ministers Headquarters at (800) Help-4YU.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities.
For more information, follow the Scientology Newsroom.

Linda Wieland
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

John Travolta posted this video on his Instagram

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Religion


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Linda Wieland
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Share This Story
A team of Volunteer Ministers helped clean out and clean up a children’s home on Grand Bahama Island.

A team of Volunteer Ministers helped clean out and clean up a children’s home on Grand Bahama Island.

Mold and bacteria that grow after flooding make it urgent for the cleanup to take place fast.

Mold and bacteria that grow after flooding make it urgent for the cleanup to take place fast.

They removed all the furniture and equipment and then cleaned up up the home. 

They removed all the furniture and equipment and then cleaned up up the home. 

Company Details
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles
90028 , California
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Bahamas Strong: Volunteer Ministers on the Ground
Fighting Crime with The Way to Happiness
Helping Kids Get a Great Start to the School Year
View All Stories From This Author