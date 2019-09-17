Rapid Nutrition Applies for Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, UK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB:RPNRF) (“Company”), a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products, today announced that it intends to apply for submission to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



The OTCQX Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, issuers must meet high financial standards, follow best practice for corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosures, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

"We are pleased to announce our application to trading on the OTCQX Best Market, a key step in our capital market and corporate development strategy designed to build long-term shareholder value. We expect trading on the OTCQX will elevate our profile within the US investment community, resulting in improved liquidity and a broadening of our shareholder base. We look forward to updating the market once the process is complete,” stated Simon St. Ledger, CEO of Rapid Nutrition.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Investor Relations: Justin Kulik ir@rnplc.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition’s actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.