American Oncology Network, LLC Celebrates its First Year & Impressive Milestones in Helping Community-based Oncology Practices Thrive

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today almost 80 percent of Americans battling cancer receive treatment in a community oncology setting.* Research has shown that having easy and convenient access to expert physician care and a comprehensive range of treatments and support services close to home is vital to a cancer patient’s well-being. In addition to providing a comfortable, more personalized environment, community oncology practices provide high-quality, state-of-the art care at a lower cost to patients and payers.

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders dedicated to ensuring the long-term success and viability of community-based oncology, this month celebrates the completion of its first year of operation. Within the past 12 months, the AON network has expanded to include nearly 50 physicians and over ten nurse practitioners in seven states. Five additional practices in four states are scheduled to join us as of the first of the year.

“We have made great strides in a very short time,” noted AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “Our collaborative approach and physician-led model allows practices to maintain local leadership and autonomy, and gain access to expertise and centralized services that are challenging to maintain independently, yet so critical to the delivery of true value-based care.”

Through access to centralized services such as revenue cycle management, drug purchasing, payer contracting and IT, as well as enhanced services such as pathology and oral-oncolytic pharmacy, AON practices have realized significant results in increased productivity and improved operations.

Genesis Cancer Center in Arkansas was among the first to join with AON in September 2018. “Our partnership has given us exposure to best practices in oncology care and we can clearly see the benefits,” said Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers. “The access we now have to centralized laboratory and pathology services, oral-oncolytic pharmacy and clinical trials research, for example, provides enormous benefits to patients that we could not have achieved on our own.”

Dr. Gerald Miletello, a medical oncologist with Hematology/Oncology Clinic (HOC) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, another AON partner, concurs. “AON helps us take care of our business so we can focus on our patients.” HOC, which has two clinic locations in Louisiana and will be relocating to a new state-of-the-art facility in the spring of 2020, began its partnership with AON in September 2018.

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman said, “Looking forward, I have no doubt we will continue to preserve and protect the sustainability of community oncology for the benefit of physicians and, most important, the patients they serve.”

*Community Oncology Alliance statistic

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Founded in 2017, the rapidly growing AON network represents nearly 50 physicians and over ten nurse practitioners practicing across seven states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

Shelly Glenn American Oncology Network, LLC (770) 365.6168 Shelly.Glenn@AONcology.com Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network, LLC (941) 224.8736 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com



