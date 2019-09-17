E&E Exhibit Solutions® Expand to Include Corporate Events

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Successful business leaders understand the importance of evolving over time to stay on top of their customer’s needs. After almost 25 years in the trade show exhibit business, the founders and executive team of E&E Exhibit Solutions® announce a new direction for their business.



“We are no longer simply an exhibit display booth design and production firm,” said Cynthia Chaddock CFO/Director of Marketing. “Over the years the marketplace has evolved, and decision makers now require us to partner with them on their corporate event planning, design, branding strategies, production and logistics. As a result, E&E has answered the call by offering unique creative solutions that effectively supplement any themed or corporate event, meeting, product launch, or seminar. That’s why E&E® now stands for Exhibits and Events.”



Managing an event for your company requires enormous planning and delegating. Partnering with E&E is a solid investment in the success of your event. The E&E team fills in the gaps, providing a coordinating hub for all third-party vendors, venue staff and your own team.



Their new website: Corporate Events USA (https://corporateeventsusa.com/), provides a listing of the services offers along with an extensive library of photographic examples of the types of corporate events they have designed and built. The corporate event team of E&E provides:

Best practice ideas amassed from years of experience across a myriad of industries

amassed from years of experience across a myriad of industries Access to a variety of materials (custom and rental) to meet your needs

materials (custom and rental) to meet your needs A sounding board – a partner to listen to your ultimate goals, offer creative solutions to help your company maintain or attain its bleeding edge

– a partner to listen to your ultimate goals, offer creative solutions to help your company maintain or attain its bleeding edge Fiscal awareness ; connecting the dots between what you want with what the budget allows

; connecting the dots between what you want with what the budget allows Additional support to manage on-sight labor, set-up, tear-down

support to manage on-sight labor, set-up, tear-down Trouble shooting leaders who can anticipate and/or manage difficulties that often occur

“Helping support and execute our client corporate events initiative is how we enrich and grow our business relationships long term,” said Daniel Chaddock, President. “Our clients that have entrusted us with producing their trade show exhibits, find it a natural and easy transition to have us handle their events. We not only preserve their consistent brand messaging, but also help fill in the gaps. We provide reliable event management that helps keep us both on track in advance, onsite and after the event. When you think E&E, think Exhibits and Events.”



E&E Exhibit Solutions currently operates three locations in the greater Tempe/Chandler Arizona areas and provides exhibits and event marketing for clients nationwide. The main showroom is located at 1365 W. Auto Dr. Tempe, AZ 85284. For more information, visit www.ExhibitsUSA.com.

About E&E Exhibit Solutions®

Since 1995, the custom exhibits and events design professionals and award winning leaders at www.ExhibitsUSA.com and www.RentExhibitsUSA.com have been working with businesses to create unique, memorable and functional designs for trade show displays and corporate events businesses nationwide.

Contact Information: 800-709-6935 info@ExhibitsUSA.com.



