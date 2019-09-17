Inaugural SPAC Panel at 8th Annual Gateway Conference Drives Record Attendance

Panel Titled “SPAC Attack – An Underappreciated and Compelling Risk/Reward Asset Class” Available for Replay via Webcast Link Included Herein

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Investor Relations, a 20-year-old leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, recently hosted its inaugural Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) panel, titled “SPAC Attack - An Underappreciated and Compelling Risk/Reward Asset Class,” at its 8th Annual Gateway Conference.



The conference took place September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, with the SPAC panel occurring on September 4th.

“The interest in SPACs among our fundamental institutional investor crowd was evident,” said Scott Liolios, Gateway’s president. “The panel was standing-room only with a Q&A session that ran beyond the allotted time. Our team purposely structured the program for our institutional crowd, with two seasoned SPAC sponsors and the leading SPAC attorney walking through their perspectives on the current state of the market and the critical factors for SPAC execution success. This year’s conference was a huge success, and panels like this support our leading presence in the SPAC space.”

Panel participants included Daniel Hennessy, chairman and CEO, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (Nasdaq: HCAC), Jim Graf, CEO and director, Graf Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GRAF), and Douglas Ellenoff, partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP.

For those that missed the panel live or would like access to a replay, the webcast can be accessed here .

Gateway would like to thank its SPAC panel sponsors Ellenoff Grossman & Schole and Withum.

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole’s SPAC practice has been the most active law firm in the U.S., involved in approximately 40% of all SPAC IPOs. For more information, visit their website: egsllp.com , as well as their SPAC experience at: egsllp.com/resources/spacs .

Withum is a top 25-ranked audit, tax and advisory firm. They have the #1 SPAC audit team, having been involved with over 100 SPAC transactions. Withum has worked with virtually every attorney and underwriter in the space and has worked on transactions ranging from $50 million to over $1 billion. You can visit their website at: withum.com and view their SPAC experience at: withum.com/industry/spac .

About The Gateway Conference

For the past eight years, the Gateway Conference has brought together the management teams of more than 700 public and private growth companies with thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors.

This year’s event featured more than 100 companies from several growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, industrials, and consumer.

Investment banking sponsors of the 2019 Gateway Conference were: B. Riley FBR, Cowen, Oppenheimer and Stifel.

Attendance to the Gateway Conference is by invitation only. The 9th annual event will occur on September 9th and 10th, 2020. To request an invitation for next year’s event, please visit gatewayir.com/conference/ or email conference@gatewayir.com . Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway (formerly Liolios) is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com . Make sure to follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Cody Slach, Managing Director

Gateway Investor Relations

4685 MacArthur Court, Suite 400

Newport Beach, CA 92660

1-949-574-3860

conference@gatewayir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.