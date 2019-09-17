Equillium to Host Business Update Call on October 1, 2019

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders will be hosting a call with shareholders and the investment community to provide a business update on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Dan Bradbury, Equillium’s chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Equillium’s management team will participate in the call. During the call the Company plans to provide an update on its clinical development programs and corporate milestones.



Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time | 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Dial In: (866) 930-5156 (International callers please use (409) 937-8975) and use reservation code: 7080957. Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Live Webcast: www.equilliumbio.com , accessed through the “Investors” section of the Company's website. The webcast will be archived and available on Equillium’s website for 30 days following the call. Please logon approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to scheduled start time to download and install any audio software if needed.

If you are unable to participate, the audio webcast of the conference call will be available for replay on Equillium’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Equillium

Equillium is a biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need.

Equillium’s initial product candidate, itolizumab (EQ001), is a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. CD6 plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Itolizumab is a clinically-validated therapeutic that has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited. Equillium believes that itolizumab has the potential to be a best-in-class disease modifying therapeutic and is advancing itolizumab into clinical development in multiple immuno-inflammatory indications with high unmet medical need. For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com .

Investor Contact

+1-858-412-5302

ir@equilliumbio.com

Media Contact

Cammy Duong

Canale Communications

+1-619-849-5389

cammy@canalecomm.com



