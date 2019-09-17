Meet the Manzanita Naturals CEO at Hall of Flowers

Manzanita Naturals CEO Andrew Amend will be available for interviews and Q&A as well as provide samples of Manzanita’s cannabis-infused beverages

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manzanita Naturals, the premium cannabis-infused edibles company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, will be setting up shop at this week’s Hall of Flowers event in Santa Rosa, California. Manzanita CEO Andrew Amend and his team will be available for interviews, to answer questions and provide samples of their products, including their brand new flavors grapefruit and lime. Manzanita’s products include sparkling beverages with flavors including lemon-lime, ginger root and natural cola as well calorie-free flavors grape and strawberry bliss as well as a line of quick shots, featuring Kwik Zzz's in elderberry and Kwik Ease in lemon-ginger.

What: Manzanita Naturals interviews, Q&A, and product sampling at Hall of Flowers event When: Thursday, Sept. 19 from 11 AM – 6 PM Where: Manzanita Naturals Booth Sonoma County Fairgrounds Grandstands 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Who: • Andrew Amend, CEO • Gary Robinette, Operations Manager Contact: Audra Wilke, (415) 513-3813

ABOUT MANZANITA NATURALS

Manzanita Naturals is a premium cannabis-infused edibles company based in San Francisco, California. Manzanita launched in 2017 with a promise to uphold three ideals: quality, innovation, and craftsmanship. Those principles inform every decision Manzanita makes and goes into every beverage they craft. They source only the best natural ingredients and refuse to cut corners in their brewing and infusing processes. Manzanita’s products include sparkling beverages with flavors including lemon-lime, ginger root and natural cola as well calorie-free flavors grape and strawberry bliss as well as a line of quick shots, featuring Kwik Zzz's in elderberry and Kwik Ease in lemon-ginger. Manzanita’s premium cannabis is CO2 extracted and rigorously tested to ensure their drinks are always microbe- and pesticide-free.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.