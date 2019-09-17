Inspirage Wins Prestigious Oracle Excellence Award for 2019 Global Partner of the Year: Oracle ERP Cloud

Additional Awards: EMEA Partner of the Year: Oracle ERP Cloud

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Oracle presented Inspirage with two 2019 Oracle Excellence Awards for Specialized Partner of the Year: Oracle ERP Cloud – Global and EMEA.



The Oracle Excellence Awards for Specialized Partner of the Year recognize Inspirage’s outstanding work driving customer success with Oracle ERP Cloud. Oracle partners accelerate innovation and help customers upgrade to the cloud quickly and easily. From business planning and implementation, to connectivity and execution, Oracle partners provide the support and services needed to maximize the value of Oracle Cloud solutions within our customers’ organizations.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) offers opportunities for partners to accelerate and expand their business. Oracle would like to highlight their partners who are highly experienced and skilled in guiding their customers on a successful path to the cloud. Inspirage is a Cloud Premier Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). The Oracle Excellence Awards for Specialized Partner of the Year encourage innovation by Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) members, who use Oracle’s products and technology to create value for customers and generate new business potential.

“On behalf of the entire team at Inspirage, I extend our thanks to Oracle for recognizing the work of our team to deliver the benefits of ERP Cloud products to our joint clients,” said Srini Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer at Inspirage. “With our In2Cloud methodology, we continue to invest heavily in solutions and services to ensure our clients achieve successful implementations of Oracle ERP Cloud solutions. We are extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments, and we consider this award a direct reflection of the high expertise, innovative solutions and passion for excellence exhibited by our employees.”

“Inspirage has demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in delivering proven Oracle ERP Cloud solutions that solve our joint customers’ most critical business challenges,” said Brian Hamel, Senior Vice President, Cloud Business Group, North America Converged Infrastructure, Oracle. “We congratulate Inspirage in achieving the 2019 Oracle Excellence Award for Partner of the Year: Oracle ERP Cloud both in EMEA and globally. This achievement is a testament to their dedication to excellence and to providing customers solutions and services that drive real business value and results across the globe.”

About Inspirage

Inspirage is the integrated supply chain specialist firm solving business critical challenges from design to delivery. The company delivers end-to-end consulting and implementation solutions that link Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Product Lifecycle Management, Supply Chain Management and Logistics Management. Inspirage partners with their customers to break down information silos and optimize performance to accelerate innovation, fuel growth and achieve operational excellence.

Inspirage is a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and has been recognized by Oracle with numerous awards, including the 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has global presence with offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.inspirage.com .

About Oracle OpenWorld

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners .

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

