CIT Announces Annual Funding Sources Series for FY2020

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) announced today a series of briefings throughout the Commonwealth on funding programs available to Virginia-based researchers and entrepreneurs.

Presentations will include overviews of CIT’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Funding Support Program, the CIT GAP Funds and Virginia Founders Fund (VFF), and the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF), including the FY20 solicitation. The series aligns with CRCF’s upcoming Request for Proposals; approximately $2.5 million will be available to support high-potential technology development and commercialization activities in clean energy, cybersecurity, data analytics, life sciences, and unmanned systems.

Note: topics covered in each briefing session are indicated below.

Briefing Dates & Locations:

September 25, Norfolk, VA, 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM (CRCF)

ODU Strome Entrepreneurial Center

September 25, Williamsburg, VA, 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM (CRCF)

W&M Offices in New Town

September 30, Danville, VA, 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM (CRCF)

Institute for Advanced Learning and Research

October 1, Lynchburg, VA, 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM (CRCF, GAP, and SBIR/STTR)

Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance

October 1, Blacksburg, VA, 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM (CRCF, GAP, and SBIR/STTR)

TechPad

October 2, Roanoke, VA, 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM (CRCF, GAP, and SBIR/STTR)

Roanoke Blacksburg (Technology Council

October 2, Harrisonburg, VA, 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM (CRCF, GAP, and SBIR/STTR)

JMU Ice House

October 2, Fairfax, VA, 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM (CRCF)

George Mason University

October 3, Charlottesville, VA, 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM (CRCF, GAP, and SBIR/STTR)

i.Lab @ UVA

October 3, Fredericksburg, VA 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM (CRCF, GAP, and SBIR/STTR)

UMW Center for Economic Development

October 4, Arlington, VA, 10:30 AM - Noon (CRCF and SBIR/STTR)

Arlington Economic Development

October 7, Region 1/Southwest Virginia, 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM (CRCF, GAP, and SBIR/STTR)

Dedicated webinar

October 8, Manassas, VA, 11:45 AM - 1:00 PM (CRCF, GAP, and SBIR/STTR)

George Mason University S&T Campus

October 8, Richmond, VA, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM (CRCF)

Virginia Bio+Tech Park

For the full event schedule and registration details, please visit www.cit.org/events.

Please direct questions to crcf@cit.org.

About the CIT Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF)

The CRCF advances science- and technology-based research, development and commercialization to drive economic growth in Virginia, create and foster high-potential technology companies in the Commonwealth, and to encourage and strengthen collaboration and partnerships between the public and private sector. The Fund seeks to advance Virginia's position in strategically important areas including, but not limited to human health, cyber security, smart communities and unmanned systems.

The list of FY2019 and prior year CRCF award recipients is available at www.cit.org/initiatives/crcf-awards/.

CRCF funding opportunities are available on the CIT website at www.cit.org/initiatives/crcf/. Those interested in receiving CRCF announcements should complete the online form to join the CRCF listserv.

About the Virginia Founders Fund

Launched in 2018, the Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) is focused on providing venture capital for Virginia’s traditionally underrepresented entrepreneurs. Proceeds from the Center for Innovative Technology’s (CIT) successful GAP Funds investment program are being reinvested into the Virginia economy through the VFF, which specifically supports female, minority or veteran founders, or other entrepreneurs located in regions outside of Northern Virginia who are emerging into sectors such as software, hardware, life science, cleantech, and technology-enabled services. The VFF works with regional startup initiatives, early-stage funds, and accelerator programs across the Commonwealth to identify strategic opportunities for investment and potential co-investment to leverage additional capital. For more information, please visit https://www.cit.org/virginiafoundersfund/.

About CIT GAP Funds

CIT GAP Funds makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean tech and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors and the Commonwealth of Virginia. CIT GAP Funds’ investments are overseen by the CIT GAP Funds Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel consists of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Valhalla Partners, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.citgapfunds.org.

About CIT SBIR/STTR Federal Funding Assistance Program

CIT's Federal Funding Assistance Program identifies opportunities and educates on pathways to success for small technology businesses who want to learn how to apply for government contracts or grants in the state of Virginia. The tactics include in person training events across the Commonwealth, webinars, publications, videos and more. CIT maintains an extensive online repository of information helpful to people, business, and organizations seeking to apply for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) government programs. CIT provides guidance, direction, training and valuable resources to enhance the competitiveness of SBIR/STTR proposal strategies, aiding those who are doing business in the state of Virginia and want to elevate and engage in the wealth of government contract and grant opportunities available in our state.

About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing for Commonwealth Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies to create high-paying jobs throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT, a nonprofit corporation, has been a primary driver of advocating for innovation and entrepreneurship in the Commonwealth. CIT accelerates next generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, and market development initiatives. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement on behalf of Virginia Entrepreneurship & Economic Development. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: 2214 Rock Hill Road #600, Herndon, VA 20170 | 703.689.3000 | www.cit.org

Sara Poole Center for Innovative Technology 7036893064 sara.poole@cit.org



