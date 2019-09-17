2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat Wraps With Focus On Organizational & Executive Evolution

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat wrapped on Thursday, the 12th, with a closing keynote, The Complexity Challenge: How To Position Your Organization For Success In A New Era, by OPEN MINDS chief executive officer, Monica E. Oss, on a framework for organizational change and an approach for executives to adopt to improve their transformational leadership skills.

The week brought health and human service executives together from across the country to focus on the latest market intelligence, executive insights on leading for success, and personal leadership development. Both keynoters Robert M. Atkins, M.D., MPH, Senior Medical Director, Aetna Medicaid in his keynote presentation Building A Trauma-Informed Provider Network: The Aetna Experience and Michael Hammond, MSW, Vice President & Partnership Development, OptumHealth, presenting his keynote: The Future Of Medicaid Managed Care: Building A Comprehensive Care Solution For The Complex Consumer Population brought critical information on future developments planned at those two organizations.

An experienced and accomplished executive faculty shared practical insights and examples on leading in times of change.

Succession Planning: Positioning Your Leadership Team For Future Success Carl E. Clark, II, President Chief Executive Officer, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health and Robert Kreider, J.D., President Emeritus, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Meta Leadership: Creating Scale Without A Merger Carol Cassell, Executive Director, Recovery Health Solutions IPA, LLC Alan Girard, MA, LPC, CAC II, CHC, Chief Operating Officer, Front Range Health Partners, LLC

Becoming An Employer Of Choice: How To Attract & Retain Talent Stephen Christian-Michaels, MA, Chief Strategy Officer, Wesley Family Services Freadda Zeigler, Ph.D., Manager Training & Auditing, PA Health & Wellness

As always, the retreat focused on building personal leadership skills. Opportunities to learn from local historians of the lessons learned from battles fought at the Gettysburg National Military Park. Harriet Stein, President, Big Toe in the Water, LLC lead sessions on mindfulness and David Greister, Artist in Residence and his collaborator, Patricia Bauer – a look at the impact of conflict on art.

The Retreat is a week-long event focused on strategy insights, business practice models, and personal resiliency tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement to success in the new financial normal.

The week kicked off on September 9th with three exciting events: The Innovative Treatment Programs For Value-Based Partnerships: An OPEN MINDS Executive Summit & Showcase, a full-day event that was focused on exploring successful innovative treatment programs for consumers with complex support needs; and two executive seminars: How To Develop A New Services Line: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Diversification Strategies, Feasibility Analysis, & Successful New Service Development and Aligning Non-Profit Health & Human Service Boards For Sustainability With The New Market Landscape: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Governance Issues In The Time Of Changing Reimbursement Models & Charitable Care Rules

This all-inclusive program featured many industry thought leaders as faculty, including:

Robert M. Atkins, M.D., MPH, Senior Medical Director, Aetna Medicaid Elizabeth Carey, President & Chief Executive Officer, Starr Commonwealth Carol Cassell, Executive Director, Recovery Health Solutions IPA, LLC Carl E. Clark, II, President Chief Executive Officer, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Stephen Christian-Michaels, MA, Chief Strategy Officer, Wesley Family Services Mandy Fauble, Ph.D., LCSW, Executive Director, Safe Harbor Behavioral Health of UPMC Hamot Terry G. Fox, Licensed Battlefield Guide, Gettysburg Raouf (Ron) Gharbo, DO, FAANEM, FAAPMR, Autonomic Nervous System Rehabilitation Subject Matter Expert, ANS Health, LLC Alan Girard, MA, LPC, CAC II, CHC, Chief Operating Officer, Front Range Health Partners, LLC Michael J. Hammond, MSW, Vice President & Partnership Development, OptumHealth Jeremy Klemanski, President & Chief Executive Officer, Helio Health, Inc. Jeff Klimaski, President & Chief Operating Officer, The Columbus Organization Robert Kreider, J.D., President Emeritus, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Lee Anne Langhurst, LCSW, Vice President, Account Management, Talkspace Jerry LaRussa, Licensed Town Historian, Historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania Kathleen Mahieu, ME.d., MBA, Lead Business Consultant for Strategy & Innovation, Aetna Behavioral Health Bruce Nisbet, MSW, DFNAP, President/Chief Executive Officer, Spectrum Health and Human Services Brandi Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Allegheny HealthChoices, Inc. Kelly Phillips-Henry, Psy.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Aurora Mental Health Center Robert Prosperi, Licensed Battlefield Guide, Gettysburg Dyann Roth, President & Chief Executive Officer, Inglis John Sheehan, MBA, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Harbor Behavioral Health Harriet Stein, President, Big Toe in the Water, LLC Andrew F. Vitullo, Vice President of Development, Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Luanne Welch, President & Chief Executive Officer, Easterseals UCP North Carolina & Virginia Marie Wenzel, MSW, LSW, PEACE Program Director, Horizon House, Inc.

All presentations and materials from the event are available online to Institute attendees and OPEN MINDS Circle Elite and Premium members. Learn more about becoming an OPEN MINDS Circle member online at www.openminds.com/membership.

The 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat will be held on September 15-17, 2020 at the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Next in the OPEN MINDS executive education series is The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute. This Institute is the only national event focused on the tech tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement to success in the new financial normal. Early registration is recommended as this event has historically sold out. Online registration is available online at: https://technology.openminds.com/register/.

For additional questions and inquiries, please contact Stacey Cotton, Vice President of Education Events, at 717-334-1329 or events@openminds.com.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Stacey Cotton OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 events@openminds.com



