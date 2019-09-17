WASC accreditation puts YoungWonks at the forefront of coding programs in the United States

Thanks to personalised learning, cutting-edge curriculum and maker-friendly approach, this Pleasanton-based after-school coding program has earned accreditation from WASC

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YoungWonks, San Francisco Bay Area’s sought-after coding program for kids and teens, has earned accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Schools Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). ACS WASC is an accrediting agency for public and private universities, colleges, secondary and elementary schools in the western US. Most after-school programs in the US are not accredited. This accreditation, along with cutting-edge curriculum and an innovative teaching approach, puts YoungWonks at the forefront of coding programs in the United States.



Founded in 2014, YoungWonks has become synonymous with self-paced, personalised (one-to-one) classes by live teachers using video chat. YoungWonks’ homegrown EdOptim technology provides 24x7 access to app and portal-based online concept reinforcement material that includes videos, animations, quizzes and allows students to attend its live online technology events.

Vishal Raina, founder and senior instructor, shares how the 5-level curriculum covers foundational basics of computer science right up to advanced areas like machine learning, IOT and AI. “YoungWonks encourages kids to be creators. This approach has helped them win county, state and national level competitions in the US. The idea is to use technology to fix a problem; winning competitions is not a goal but a by-product,” he shares.

Maker culture is also nurtured through events held on a regular basis. Code Create Innovate (CCI), the YoungWonks online technology fair held every six months, is where students showcase their engineering and coding projects.

Joining YoungWonks has certainly helped 10-year-old child prodigy Kairan Quazi. Quazi joined YoungWonks at the age of 7 and was recently invited as a featured speaker at the Embedded Linux Conference (North America). Says his mother Jullia Quazi, “Thank you YoungWonks for being the single most important educational contributor to Kairan’s growth. Our family is forever grateful.” YoungWonks has also been called the best coding school on review websites such as Yelp.

With the number of students growing manifold, YoungWonks’ reach now spans different countries and time zones. “Most EST and CST time slots have a wait-list, but our team is working hard to address the demand,” says Raina.

To learn more about YoungWonks, visit www.youngwonks.com .

Media contact:

Vidya Prabhu

vidya.prabhu@youngwonks.com

+1-855-966-5756 (extension: 1118)



