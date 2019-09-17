Trial Lawyer Edward F. Fernandes Joins King & Spalding in Austin

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding has recruited Edward F. Fernandes as a partner in the firm’s Trial & Global Disputes Practice. He joins from Hunton Andrews Kurth, where he was most recently the managing partner of the Austin office.



Fernandes has deep experience in trying a variety of complex business litigation cases, including construction disputes, legal and accounting malpractice matters, patent and trade secret disputes, and energy sector and securities disputes in both state and federal courts across the U.S. His client base includes chemical companies, auditing firms, major financial institutions, venture capital firms, public authorities, and oil and gas companies.

“Ed has an impressive docket of high-stakes cases which, coupled with his experience as a senior trial lawyer, enhances the firm’s ability to be retained on the most sophisticated and significant of disputes,” said Andy Bayman, chair of the firm’s Trial & Global Disputes practice. “Ed’s knowledge of litigation in certain sectors, especially in areas where we are prominent such as energy, financial institutions and private equity, creates great opportunities for linking-up with colleagues across the firm. He also adds proven trial experience to our already very deep trial bench.”

Fernandes received his undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and his JD from Columbia Law School. His representation of clients has awarded him several local and national distinctions from leading publications like The National Law Journal, The Best Lawyers in America, and the Black Business Journal.

“Ed is a well-known and well-respected lawyer in Austin and his experience across Texas, together with a selection of encouraging overlaps with our existing clients, gives our trial team a new edge,” added Mike Stenglein, Office Managing Partner in Austin. “Austin is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., attracting many major companies recently, so adding lawyers with Ed’s experience in the courtroom deepens our trial bench in Texas.”

“I am thrilled to be joining King & Spalding, which has carved out a stellar reputation in Texas,” Fernandes commented. “The Austin and Houston offices of King & Spalding already boast an excellent litigation practice – covering energy, construction, business litigation, IP, and pharma, amongst others – so I look forward to being part of that team.”

