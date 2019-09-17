Werner Enterprises Earns 2019 Dedicated Carrier of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, was recently honored to receive the 2019 Dedicated Carrier of the Year Award at the Coca-Cola North America Carrier Conference in Atlanta.



“We are honored to be recognized for our excellent customer service, and we appreciate the Coca-Cola team for their valued carrier partner relationship for more than two decades,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “We are committed to providing comprehensive transportation solutions, and we look forward to our continued success with the company.”

Werner was selected by Coca-Cola for its performance, communication, on-time service record and process improvements. Werner’s relationship with Coca-Cola began in 1997.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 1002065

fthayer@werner.com







