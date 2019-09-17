Legum & Norman Hosts Board Educational Seminar and Vendor Expo

/EIN News/ -- Ocean City, MD, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa company, will be hosting a board member educational seminar and vendor expo on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Princess Royale Hotel in Ocean City, Maryland.



The event will feature industry leaders Kathleen Elmore with Elmore & Throop, P.C.; Cindy Hall with Deeley Insurance Group; Rickey Hargis with Delaware State Police and Ashley Miler with the Ocean City Police Department; Butch Kirk with ARK Systems, Inc.; and Tara Laing with Legum & Norman. The expert panel will provide information on how to navigate insurance and liability, legal pitfalls, crime prevention, and surveillance technology. The seminar will also include a complimentary breakfast and vendor exhibit where board members can connect with local businesses.



“Legum & Norman is dedicated to educating board members and providing them with the most up-to-date training opportunities and resources,” stated Linda Fulkersin, Legum and Norman senior vice president. “This event is a great way to learn essential information to help board members become the best community representatives. We look forward to hosting our boards and would like to send a special thanks to our sponsors and vendor exhibitors.”



Please RSVP to Lisa Meck at lmeck@legumnorman.com or 410.524.5577 by October 11th as space is limited.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.