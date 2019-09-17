Global Denim Jeans Market Analysis 2017-2019 and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Denim Jeans Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall denim jeans market worldwide was valued at US$ 69.5 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2017, the overall denim market (includes shirts, t-shirts, jeans, and other denim products) was valued at more than US$ 93.40 Bn; whereas, in 2018, more than 4.5 Bn pairs of jeans were sold worldwide. Denim jeans are worn as a protective garment by some individuals such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their comfort and durability. The recent trend to wear casual clothes in most workplaces is the most prominent factor driving the market. On account of the high demand for casual wear globally, especially among young people denim jeans market is on rising.



Based on product type, a slim-fit segment is a leader in denim jeans market with more than 50% of the market share. People prefer slim-fit jeans due to their comfort over regular and loose fit jeans. Slim-fit jeans are stretchable and give a presentable look, which sets them apart from regular and loose fit jeans. Slim-fit jeans have tapered finish from top to bottom which gives taller look to an individual. As a result of these factors, slim-fit jeans will continue as the preferred choice of consumers and will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.



Based on the geography, in 2018, Europe was the leader in denim jeans market with more than 30% in terms of revenue, followed by North America and the Asia-Pacific. In terms of volume, in 2018, Asia Pacific was the leader in denim jeans market with more than 40% of the market share worldwide. According to Cotton Council International (CCI) and Cotton Incorporated's global lifestyle monitor survey, an affinity for denim is significantly high in Germany (81%) and Great Britain (68%). The Asia-Pacific anticipated growing at the fastest rate due to the growing popularity of denim jeans in semi-urban and rural areas. Rising standard of living, increasing disposable income, and preference of premium products are the major growth factors in the region.



Major market players are focusing on strategies such as collaborations to improve their market presence. For example, in 2017, PVH Corporation (Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation) forms a new strategic partnership with LI & Fung Limited for a new supply chain relationship. This partnership will help PVH Corporation to create a more effective & efficient supply chain. Strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions are expected to remain a key strategy in years to come.



Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Levi Strauss & Co., Kontoor Brands Inc.(Wrangler), Diesel SpA, Lee, Pepe Jeans London, True Religion Brand Jeans, Calvin Klein Inc., Calvin Klein Inc., Guess, Inc., Gucci, Gianni Versace S.r.l., spykar, Pierre Balmain S.A., G-Star RAW, Lucky Brand Jeans, The Gap, Inc., Esprit Holdings and others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Denim Jeans Market

2.2 Global Denim Jeans Market, By Product Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3 Global Denim Jeans Market, By Consumer, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Global Denim Jeans Market, By Distribution Channel, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.5 Global Denim Jeans Market, By Price Range, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.6 Global Denim Jeans Market, By Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Denim Jeans Market Value, 2017 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Denim Jeans Vendors, 2018

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Denim Jeans Market Analysis, by Product Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Regular Fit

4.3 Slim-Fit

4.4 Loose Fit



Chapter 5 Global Denim Jeans Market Analysis, by Consumer, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Men

5.3 Women

5.4 Children



Chapter 6 Global Denim Jeans Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Specialty Stores

6.3 Departmental Stores

6.4 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

6.5 Online

6.6 Exclusive Stores



Chapter 7 Global Denim Jeans Market Analysis, by Price Range, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Economy

7.3 Standard

7.4 Premium

7.5 Super Premium



Chapter 8 North America Denim Jeans Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Europe Denim Jeans Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 11 Rest of the World (RoW) Denim Jeans Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation

12.2 Levi Strauss & Co.

12.3 Kontoor Brands Inc. (Wrangler)

12.4 Diesel S.p.A.

12.5 Lee

12.6 Pepe Jeans London

12.7 True Religion Brand Jeans

12.8 Calvin Klein Inc.

12.9 Guess Inc.

12.10 Gucci

12.11 Gianni Versace S.r.l.

12.12 Spykar

12.13 Pierre Balmain S.A.

12.14 G-Star RAW

12.15 Lucky Brand Jeans

12.16 The Gap Inc.

12.17 Esprit Holdings



