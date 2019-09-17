Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market Analysis Report, 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall bridge expansion joints market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 5.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, starting from US$ 856.5 Mn in 2018.



The factors contributing to the growth of bridge expansion joints market include rapid urbanization, growing economies and rapid infrastructure development in various developed and developing countries.



Governments across the globe are investing in the development of smart cities, infrastructure improvement, and development of innovating new ways of connecting the roadways. This is creating a demand for improved techniques that strengthen the structures being developed. These and many such factors make bridge expansion joints an integral part of every major project that is undertaken.



Moreover, advantages associated with the bridge expansion joints, and technological advancements have in manufacturing techniques, are driving the growth of bridge expansion joints market across the globe. However, the high cost of technology and low affordability in low-income countries are some of the factors that are likely to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the roadway bridges segment is dominating the global bridge expansion joints market in 2018. Increasing government initiatives and investments to make the commute easy and less time consuming for the people is leading to growing development of bridges on roads. Moreover, there is increased investment in maintaining the roadways and development of bridges wherever necessary. These activities are highly generating demand for bridge expansion joints in many developed and developing countries.



Based on the geography, Asia Pacific is projected is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing number of construction activities in Asia-Pacific is primarily fueling the growth of bridge expansion joints market in these regions. Additionally, factors such as increasing investment in the development of smart cities, growing focus on infrastructure and transportation development, and increasing production capabilities of local players are also fueling the growth of this regional segment. Countries such as China and India offer lucrative growth opportunities to the locals as well as international players. Moreover, countries in the Middle East and Africa are also looking forward to investing in infrastructure development.



Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Canam Group Inc., Gumba GmbH & Co. KG, Mageba SA, KantaFlex (India) Private Ltd, Granor Rubber & Engineering, Metal Engineering & Treatment Co. Pvt. Ltd., Ekspan Ltd., RJ Watson, Inc., Freyssinet Limited, Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber Co., Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Tensacciai S.r.l., Watson Bowman Acme Corp, and Maurer SE among others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Bridge Expansion Joints

2.2 Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market, By Type

2.3 Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market, By Application Type

2.4 Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market Revenue and Growth, 2015 - 2025, (US$ Mn) (%)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market Analysis, by Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Open Joints

4.3 Closed Joints



Chapter 5 Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market Analysis, By Application Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Roadway Bridges

5.3 Railway Bridges



Chapter 6 North America Bridge Expansion Joints Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe Bridge Expansion Joints Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Bridge Expansion Joints Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Bridge Expansion Joints Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Canam Group Inc.

10.2 Gumba GmbH & Co. KG

10.3 Mageba S.A.

10.4 KantaFlex (India) Private Ltd.

10.5 Granor Rubber & Engineering

10.6 Metal Engineering & Treatment Co. Pvt. Ltd.

10.7 Ekspan Ltd.

10.8 RJ Watson Inc.

10.9 Freyssinet Limited

10.10 Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber Co. Ltd.

10.11 Trelleborg AB

10.12 Tensacciai S.r.l.

10.13 Watson Bowman Acme Corp.

10.14 Maurer SE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfseo6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.