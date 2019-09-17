Asian Mineral Resources Announces Director Appointment

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asian Mineral Resources Limited (the “Company”) (ASN-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce the appointment, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), of Mr. Alain P. Le Bis to the board of directors of the Company.



Following nearly two decades as a geophysicist and exploration manager with British Petroleum (“BP”), Mr. Le Bis has been an independent technical consultant to oil & gas companies throughout the world. He has worked both domestically and internationally, with experience in India for Canoro Resources Limited, Gabon for Ocelot Energy Inc, Nigeria for Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Co Ltd., West Africa for Abacan Resources Corp. and Equator Exploration Ltd. and in Western Canada for Apache Corporation. He has been a director of AC Energy Inc, Destiny Resources and Eagle Energy, all active in the oil and gas industry.

Mr. Chris Castle, the Chairman of Asian Mineral commented, “The Company is pleased to announce Mr. Le Bis’ appointment, subject to TSXV approval, to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Le Bis’ experience and background in the oil and gas industry will be of great benefit to the Company, as it expands its search for resource opportunities beyond the mining industry to include the energy industry.”

About AMR

The Company has entered into an option agreement with Island Time Exploration Limited for the exclusive right to acquire up to 75% interest in four mineral titles totaling 3,687 hectares situated east of Duncan in the Victoria Mining Division, with primary target of volcanogenic, polymetallic massive sulphides. The Company continues its search for other strategic investment opportunities, which it will report on in due course.

