Global $68M Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Research Report, 2019

The "Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Method (Electron IORT, Intraoperative Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning System, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain) - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to reach USD 68 million by 2024 from USD 48 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7%.



The rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global intraoperative radiation therapy market. Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.



However, the complex nature of technology coupled with a shortage of trained personnel and preference of conventional radiotherapy over IORT by physicians owing to reimbursement coverage are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



The system/accelerators segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



Based on product type, the intraoperative radiation therapy market products market is segmented into system/accelerators, treatment planning systems, applicators & after loaders, and accessories. The systems/accelerators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the IORT products market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the low cost of accelerators as compared to advanced radiosurgery products, growing applications of IORT products in cancer treatment, and the development of technologically advanced mobile systems/accelerators.



The breast cancer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the intraoperative radiation therapy market, by application, during the forecast period

Based on application, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into breast cancer, brain tumor, gastrointestinal cancer, head & neck cancer, and other cancers. The breast cancer segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to a high prevalence of breast cancer, coupled with advantages offered by IORT such as the reduced amount of irradiation, shorter treatment time, and lesser clinical risks.



Research Coverage



This report studies the intraoperative radiation therapy market based on method, products & services, application, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



This report focuses on various levels of analysis - industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the intraoperative radiation therapy market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy: Market Overview

4.2 Regional Analysis: Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Products Market, By Type

4.3 Market, By Application

4.4 Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Global Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Advantages of IORT Over EBRT

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complexity of Technology and Shortage of Trained Personnel

5.2.2.2 Preference for Conventional Radiotherapy Over IORT

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Applications of IORT



6 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, By Method

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electron IORT

6.2.1 Minimal Treatment Times and High Penetration have Driven Demand for Electron IORT

6.3 Intraoperative Brachytherapy

6.3.1 Intraoperative Brachytherapy is A Better Option for Deep-Seated Tumors



7 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, By Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Products

7.2.1 Systems/Accelerators

7.2.1.1 The Low Cost of Systems/Accelerators is Supporting Their Adoption in the Market

7.2.2 Applicators & Afterloaders

7.2.2.1 Growing Approvals of Applicators & Afterloaders for the Treatment of Different Cancer Types is Supporting the Growth of This Segment

7.2.3 Treatment Planning Systems

7.2.3.1 Technological Advancements & Growing Regulatory Approvals are Supporting Market Growth

7.2.4 Accessories

7.2.4.1 The Growing Number of IORT Procedures to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Growing Need to Ensure Effective Dose Management and the Need for Frequent Software Upgrades to Drive Market Growth



8 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Breast Cancer

8.1.1.1 The Growing Number of Breast Cancer Cases Across the Globe is Fueling the Adoption of IORT

8.1.2 Brain Tumor

8.1.2.1 The Growing Number of Brain Tumor Cases and the High Efficiency, Shorter Treatment Time, and Better Recovery Rate of IORT to Support the Growth of This Application Segment

8.1.3 Gastrointestinal Cancer

8.1.3.1 IORT Offers A Suitable Alternative for Gastrointestinal Cancer Treatment as Opposed to Surgery Or Conventional Radiation

8.1.4 Head & Neck Cancer

8.1.4.1 IORT is Highly Efficient in the Treatment of Head & Neck Cancer as It Offers Better Tumor Control

8.1.5 Other Cancers



9 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Growing Government Initiatives Boosting the Adoption of IORT in the US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Rising Cancer Incidence is Driving the Demand for IORT Devices in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share of the IORT Market in Europe

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Preference for Conventional Radiotherapy Restraining the Growth of IORT in France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer in the UK is Driving Market Growth

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Dominates the APAC Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population is Contributing to Overall Cancer Prevalence in Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Breast Cancer Treatment is the Primary Application Segment for IORT in India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

10.3.2 Partnerships and Agreements

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Expansions

10.4 Vendor Dive Overview

10.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.6 Vendor Dive

10.6.1 Visionary Leaders

10.6.2 Innovators

10.6.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.6.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ariane Medical Systems Ltd.

11.2 Eckert & Ziegler

11.3 Elekta AB

11.4 GMV Innovating Solutions

11.5 ICAD, Inc.

11.6 Intraop Medical Corporation

11.7 Sordina IORT Technologies S.P.A.

11.8 Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

11.9 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

11.10 Zeiss Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49buqe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

